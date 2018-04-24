How to download Google Maps areas for offline navigation on Android, iOS

In case you are unable to get online for some reason, you can be prepared for that eventuality beforehand by downloading Google Maps area to navigate offline. In case you are unable to get online for some reason, you can be prepared for that eventuality beforehand by downloading Google Maps area to navigate offline.

Downloading Google Maps areas for offline navigation is ideal when facing a connectivity crisis or issues like slow internet. Mobile data is now affordable thanks to major telecom network operators like Jio, Airtel and Vodafone competing against each other, but chances are that you may end up in areas with low-speed internet or no connectivity at all. So in case you are unable to get online for some reason, you can be prepared for that eventuality beforehand by downloading any area on Google Maps in advance for accessing it later to navigate offline. Here is how you can do it:

How to save Google Maps areas on your smartphone

Google Maps does not allow users to save areas while on a PC or laptop. This feature is exclusive to mobile apps available for both Android and iOS. So if you are an Android user, here is the procedure as follows:

Step 1: Open Google Maps for Android and make sure you are logged into your Google account. Search for a specific area you want to download. In my case, I searched for Dombivli.

Google Maps does not allow users to save areas while on a PC or laptop. This feature is exclusive to mobile apps available for both Android and iOS.

Step 2: Make sure you are connected to the internet so Google Maps can load the entire area map properly. Tap on the area name. Tap the download icon for offline navigation.

If you are an iOS user, go to Google Maps > Search for some area > Tap more options icon at the top right corner > Select ‘Download offline map’ option.

Downloading Google Maps areas to SD card

Offline areas are stored in your internal storage. So if you wipe your phone’s internal memory, your downloaded areas will also cease to exist. In that case, all you can do is download your desired Google Maps areas onto your SD card.

Step 1: First and foremost, make sure you have an SD card inserted in your Android smartphone. Once done, open Google Maps and sign into your Google account (unless you have done it already).

Step 2: Tap the hamburger icon at the top left corner and select Offline maps. Tap the gear icon at the top right corner of your screen.

Offlines areas are stored in your internal storage. So if you wipe your phone's internal memory, your downloaded areas will also cease to exist.

Step 3: You will come across multiple options to configure. Select ‘Storage preferences’ and change your default storage to SD card.

Since iPhones don’t support storage expandability, downloading areas onto SD card there is just not possible. So all Google Maps areas are stored on iPhone’s native storage only.

To view the downloaded maps online, you simply need to go to Google Maps > Tap the harmurger icon at the top left corner > Offline maps. You will find all your download maps there so that you can navigate without using data.

