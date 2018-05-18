How to disable auto-update on Google Play and update apps manually

In case you are annoyed with untimely app updates, there are a few simple steps that you can follow to stop apps from updating automatically. In case you are annoyed with untimely app updates, there are a few simple steps that you can follow to stop apps from updating automatically.

Android apps by default get automatically updated from Google Play Store to enhance the performance of the smartphone. Updates are necessary as they bring fresh features, bug fixes and patch security flaws as well. But at times it gets irritating to see apps popping up on the screen all of a sudden with the notification saying ‘Updating.’ Besides the auto-update cycle doesn’t necessarily update a single app in a day, sometimes Google Play likes to update a bulk of apps all at once.

That not only takes a toll on your battery but also your mobile data (in case it is not limited to Wi-Fi in the settings). Ideally, it is good to keep the apps updated, but it can slow down your phone momentarily and even cause abnormal drainage of battery. In case you are annoyed with such untimely updates, there are a few simple steps that you can follow to stop apps from updating automatically.

How to turn-off auto-update on Google Play

It is not that hard to disable auto-updates on Android. You can turn-off all updates directly on the Google Play Store. Here’s how you can do it:

1. Open Google Play Store and then tap on three horizontal lines on the top left corner

2. Scroll down and you will find Settings

3. Tap the Settings button and you will see ‘Auto-update apps’ option

4. You will see three options- ‘Do not auto-update, ‘Auto-update apps at any time. Data charges may apply’ and ‘Auto-update apps over Wi-Fi only.’

5. Tap on the first option to disable auto-update. However, while choosing this it will require you to manually update the apps later.

6. If you want apps to update automatically, but don’t want to waste your precious mobile data, then you can select ‘Auto-update apps over Wi-Fi only’ option.

In case if you have picked the first option and are prepared to update each (the ones that you require the most) app manually, here is how to go about it:

1. Launch the Google Play Store app

2. Tap on the three horizontal lines (the hamburger icon) on the top left corner

3. On the navigation drawer, you will see My apps & games

4. Tap on it and it will take you to a tab showing Updates, Installed, Library and Beta options

5. You can either select the Updates or the Installed option

6. The Update option will show the apps that need to be updated, while the Installed option shows the apps that are installed on your phone, and apps with update available are listed on top

7. You can choose to update them individually by tapping on the Update button on the right side

8. If you think all the apps on the list require update then tap on the ‘Update All’ button that you will see at the top.

