How to delete bank account or change UPI details in WhatsApp Payments

When WhatsApp initially rolled out Payments feature, little did we know it will be famous among the users in such a short period. From what I see, the days for any other UPI-enabled payments app like Paytm and Google Tez may be numbered, unless WhatsApp isn’t given a green signal for not complying with all the necessary norms for a complete roll-out. For now, WhatsApp has partially rolled out the feature to its users.

In case you are wondering, we previously shared a procedure on how to get WhatsApp Payments feature for yourself and your friends. Do check that out. And not so long ago, we also guided our readers on how to set up WhatsApp Payments to add a bank account for sending or receiving money over unified payments interface (UPI).

In this article, we will show you how you can change or delete your existing bank account in WhatsApp Payments:

Step 1: First and foremost, make sure to have an updated WhatsApp installed on your phone. To check if your WhatsApp has received an update, go to your respective Android or iOS app stores.

Step 2: Go to WhatsApp Settings > Payments. There you will find a number of bank accounts associated with your WhatsApp mobile number.

Step 3: If you have multiple bank accounts added in WhatsApp Payments, select the account you want to delete. Now tap the option ‘Remove bank account.’

You can use the procedure mentioned over here in order to add a new bank account. However, if you want to change your existing UPI PIN, open WhatsApp, go to WhatsApp settings > Payments. Select the bank account you want to change your UPI pin for. Now tap Change UPI PIN. WhatsApp will ask for your existing UPI PIN.

In case you have forgotten your existing UPI PIN, go back to WhatsApp Settings > Payments. Select the bank account you want to modify your UPI PIN for. Tap the option ‘Forgot UPI PIN.’ WhatsApp then asks for your debit card details. Once entered, you can reset your UPI PIN.