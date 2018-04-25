How to create and purchase a hardcover photo book using Google Photos

This facility is currently available only in U.S. and Canada. But there is a room for hope that it may become accessible here in India in the future. This facility is currently available only in U.S. and Canada. But there is a room for hope that it may become accessible here in India in the future.

Being an Android user, you must be familiar with Google Photos. But in case you are not, let me tell you that it’s a service operated by Google that allows users to store photos and sync them with their Google Account. This way, photos stored and synced by Google Photos are readily available whenever a user desires to access them, no matter what device he/she is using as long as one is signed into that Google Account.

However, one of the lesser-known facts about Google Photos is its ability to let users create and purchase hardcover photo books to preserve and share their memories. This facility is currently available only in U.S. and Canada. But there is a room for hope that it may become accessible here in India in the future. But there is no harm in learning more about the service before it gets here. Here is what you need to do:

Step 1: Open a web browser on your laptop or computer and log onto photos.google.com. You’ll be prompted to sign into your Google Account. Do it in order to proceed. Click on the hamburger menu situated at the top left corner of your screen. Upon expansion, you’ll find an option called ‘Photo books.’ Click on that.

You can select between 15 to 100 photos. Once you are done with the selection, hit 'Done' at the top right corner of your screen.

Step 2: Google Photos allows users to create their own photo book. It also creates and recommends an album created by itself. You can also create a new album. Alternatively, you can create a new photo book by clicking on the option Create > Photo book next to a search bar located on the top.

You can select whether you want to purchase a softcover book or the hardcover one. It will also show a price in U.S. dollars depending on the number of photos you add.

Step 3: You can select between 15 to 100 photos. Once you are done with the selection, hit 'Done' at the top right corner of your screen. You can now preview your photo book. Here, you can select your album cover, title and order of your photos before proceeding further. Once you are done, click on the button called 'Cart.'

Since this facility is not officially available in India yet, the album won't be shipped to India.

Step 4: You can select whether you want to purchase a softcover book or the hardcover one. It will also show a price in U.S. dollars depending on the number of photos you add. Then, decide the number of photo books you want to print. Once done, hit ‘Checkout.’ On the next page, enter your address, debit/credit card details and make the purchase.

A word of caution: Since this facility is not officially available in India yet, the album won’t be shipped to India.

