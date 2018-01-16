How to claim Reliance Jio More Than Cashback Offer, discounts and benefits

jio, jio cashback offer, jio more cashback offer, jio more than cashback offer, how to claim jio more than cashback offer, reliance jio, reliance jio more than cashback offer, how to claim reliance jio more than cashback offer, jio recharge jio, jio cashback offer, jio more cashback offer, jio more than cashback offer, how to claim jio more than cashback offer, reliance jio, reliance jio more than cashback offer, how to claim reliance jio more than cashback offer, jio recharge

This year, Reliance Jio appears to be strengthening its foothold even further into India’s telecom sphere by announcing more cost-effective recharge plans, offers and discounts. Soon after the Surprise Cashback Offer came to an end, the company unveiled its latest Reliance Jio More Than Cashback Offer with some exciting benefits for Prime members.

So, here are some insights on how you can avail maximum benefits out of the latest Reliance Jio More Than Cashback Offer!

What is Reliance Jio More Than Cashback Offer

By opting for More Than Cashback offer, Reliance Jio Prime customers can avail cashback benefits up to Rs 700 on a minimum recharge of Rs 398. Jio offers cashback vouchers worth Rs 400 upon purchasing every recharge plan of minimum Rs 398. These cashback vouchers can be found in your MyJio account in the form of 8 vouchers of Rs 50 each.

These vouchers are redeemable against every recharge of at least Rs 300 as well as data add-on of minimum Rs 91 via MyJio app. However, you can redeem only one voucher at a time. The company has also partnered with certain digital wallet apps to provide instant cashback up to Rs 300 at the time of making the purchase.

How to be eligible for Reliance Jio More Than Cashback Offer

First things first, Reliance Jio More Than Cashback Offer is limited to Prime members. So, if you haven’t already opted for Prime subscription, make sure to do so before you could avail all its benefits. It will cost your Rs 99.

How to claim Reliance Jio More Than Cashback Offer

Install MyJio app in case you haven’t already installed it on your phone. Then, go to MyJio app and navigate to My recharge. Tap on Recharge and purchase either the Rs 398 plan or any plan with a higher denomination from the list.

Once you have made the purchase, open MyJio app and go to ‘My vouchers.’ You shall find 8 vouchers of Rs 50 each there. Now, these vouchers can be used to purchase future recharge plans. Similarly, you can make the purchase using Jio-partnered wallets like Paytm, Amazon Pay, MobiKwik, Freecharge, BHIM and PhonePe for additional benefits. Check the above image to know about the exact cashback on each of the wallets.

This offer is only valid till 31st January, 2018.