How to block spam calls on Android smartphones

Every day we receive calls from several unknown numbers, and some of those spammers, telemarketers and annoying strangers make us want to throw away our precious smartphone. Operators have now become smart enough camouflaging the robocalls with ‘genuine phone numbers’ instead of using the traditional landline numbers. Answering the calls most of the times turns out to be really jarring as these calls either play irritatingly loud music or start explaining about unwanted products. Thankfully there are a number of tricks that you can try and save yourself from these spam calls. We have shortlisted some fairly simple methods to block such calls.

Block calls manually

If you are getting calls from telemarketing companies or strangers often, the best way to deal with such nuisance is to block their numbers. The easiest solution to do this by opening the Call log on your Android phone, long pressing on the number that you want to stop receiving calls from, and then pressing block.

Blocking calls with third-party apps

There are number of third party call blocking apps available on Google Play Store that can prevent annoying spammers from reaching your phone. Some require a monthly subscription but there are certain apps that are available for free. Some of these apps include Truecaller, Hiya, Should I Answer?, Mr. Number, etc. These apps have extensive database and constantly update the list of spammers, robocallers etc. to stop these calls. Some of these third-party apps even warn you with a message and let you add the number to a private block list. Further, some of these apps automatically shut down scam numbers whenever it finds any match of such calls with their extensive spammer list.

Block calls except for the ones in the contact list

If you want to block the entire list of unwanted callers, one of the options that can you choose is by downloading app like Call Blocker. This app allows you to block all numbers except for those in the contact list. For this you simply need to download the app from the Play Store, open it and select Black list. Tap on the add button and select ‘From call log’ option. Select the numbers that you want to put in the black list and the rest is cake. The only drawback with these Call Blocker apps is that the phone doesn’t ring whenever you receive a call from a number that is not saved in your contact list.

Register on National Do Not Call Registry

To register on NDNCR you can send SMS or call 1909. You can send message by typing START 0 or START DND to 1909. You can also stop calls by category by typing STOP number to 1909. Here are the 'category numbers' listed by National Do Not Call Registry- Banking/Insurance/Financial products/credit cards; Real Estate; Education; Health; Consumer goods and automobiles; Communication/Broadcasting/Entertainment/IT; Tourism and Leisure

Real Estate

Education

Health

Consumer goods and automobiles

Communication/Broadcasting/Entertainment/IT

Tourism and Leisure

Alternately you can download Do Not Disturb (DND 2.0) app introduced by TRAI from Google Play Store and set your ‘DND preferences.’

