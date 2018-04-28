How to add recovery phone number and email address for your Google Account

Some of the reasons why people often get locked out of their Google Account are as follows: They forget password, they lose their phone or Google detects some suspicious activity on their account. Some of the reasons why people often get locked out of their Google Account are as follows: They forget password, they lose their phone or Google detects some suspicious activity on their account.

As explained in our previous story, losing access to Google Account is a scary thing to imagine given the kind of information it stores about a user i.e. your mail, photos, YouTube browsing and location history, apps we use and more. So adding recovery phone number and email address helps users avoid losing access to it.

Some of the reasons why people often get locked out of their Google Account are as follows: They forget password, they lose their phone or Google detects some suspicious activity on their account. So if you forget your password or are unable to access your account, Google uses these details to help you regain access.

Quick guide on adding recovery information to your Google Account

If you are wondering how to do it, let me assure you that adding recovery information to Google Account is fairly easy. All you have to do is explore your account settings where you can find an option that helps you do just that. Here is the step by step procedure for doing the same:

Step 1: Go to myaccount.google.com and log into your Google Account. Click the option ‘Device activity & security events’ under ‘Sign-in & security.’

Go to myaccount.google.com and log into your Google Account. Click the option ‘Device activity & security events’ under ‘Sign-in & security.’ Go to myaccount.google.com and log into your Google Account. Click the option ‘Device activity & security events’ under ‘Sign-in & security.’

Also Read: Tips to avoid losing access to your Google Account

Step 2: Scroll down and find an option ‘Account recovery options’ under a heading called ‘Sign in to Google.’ You can update your recovery phone number and email address.

Step 3: Click the ‘Recovery email’ option. You can add or update your recovery email address. You have to do the same thing for a phone number as well.

Recovery phone number and email address are used to send a code to regain access to your Google Account in case you get locked out. Recovery phone number and email address are used to send a code to regain access to your Google Account in case you get locked out.

Once you have added these details, you will get a notification on your phone saying your Google Account has been updated and your recovery phone or recovery email address has been changed. But again, use a phone number and email address that you can access and receive communication on from Google.

Just to explain, recovery phone number and email address are used to send a code to regain access to your Google Account in case you get locked out. It can also be used to prevent an unwanted access to your account. Google also uses this information to determine the authenticity of a user and notify whenever they detect any suspicious activity.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd