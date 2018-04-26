How to access Google Drive files offline

Many users are still unaware of the fact that Google Drive also provides offline access to some of your files like Docs, Sheets and Slides without connecting to a Wi-Fi or mobile network. Many users are still unaware of the fact that Google Drive also provides offline access to some of your files like Docs, Sheets and Slides without connecting to a Wi-Fi or mobile network.

Google Drive, a cloud storage service provided by search giant Google, stores all our files (pictures, videos, documents etc.), and since they are synced with all our devices signed into our Google Account, they can be accessed from anywhere and on any device. But many users are still unaware of the fact that Google Drive also provides offline access to some of your files like Docs, Sheets and Slides without connecting to a Wi-Fi or mobile network.

These offline-supported files can be accessed and edited on devices like a computer, smartphone or tablet (both Android and iOS) without connecting to the internet. Here is a step by step procedure to do just that:

Step 1: If you want to access Google Drive files offline, make sure to use Google Chrome web browser. If you don’t use Google Chrome, first download it on your computer and sign into it with the same Google Account.

Step 2: You should refrain from using incognito mode while trying to access Google Drive files offline because you will have to install Google Docs offline Chrome extension. Chrome extensions don’t work in incognito mode.

Step 3: Go to chrome.google.com/webstore, search and add ‘Google Docs Offline’ browser extension to your Google Chrome. The same extension also allows users to edit slides and spreadsheets.

Step 4: Go to drive.google.com, click on the gear icon at the right side of your screen and go to Settings. Tick the box that says “Sync Google Docs, Sheets, Slides & Drawings files to this computer so that you can edit offline.”

Step 5: It will start setting up your Google Drive for offline usage on Chrome. It can also take longer depending on the size of your data. Also, make sure you have enough space available on your device to save files. You can then start editing your files offline.

If you are an Android or iOS user, all you need to do is go to Google Drive app > Tap ‘More options’ icon next to a file you want to access offline and select ‘Available offline’ option. If you want to locate files that are available offline, go to Google Drive app > Tap the hamburger menu > Select ‘Offline.’

There you go. You are all set to edit your files offline irrespective of the device.

