Honor 10: Five alternatives you should consider in India currently

Huawei sub-brand Honor has announced price and availability details of Honor 10 at a presser in London. Honor 10 price in India is Rs 32,999 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage without a microSD card support. Specs-wise, Honor 10 sports a 5.84-inch Full HD+ screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. It features 16MP + 24MP rear camera and 24MP front-facing shooter for selfies and video calls. Inside is Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor and 3,400mAh battery. Honor 10 has custom EMUI 8.1 skin on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. But if you don’t want to wait till the stocks arrive in India and instead go buy a phone from a similar price segment, we have mentioned a few Honor 10 alternatives below that are worth considering:

OnePlus 5T (Rs 32,999 onwards)

OnePlus 5T sports a good-looking 18:9 AMOLED display with 2160 x 1080 pixels stretched across a 6.01-inch screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, resulting in 401 ppi pixel density.

OnePlus 5T is among top competitors of Honor 10. However, soon enough, it will be replaced by Oneplus 6. Well, that’s still a week down the line. As of now, OnePlus 5T is what it’ll go up against. The OnePlus 5T sports a good-looking 18:9 AMOLED display with 2160 x 1080 pixels stretched across a 6.01-inch screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, resulting in 401 ppi pixel density. Internally, there is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC paired with Adreno 540 GPU and 6GB RAM. OnePlus 5T retains a 3.5mm audio jack and offers a good battery life. OnePlus 5T in India starts at Rs 32,999 for 6GB RAM and 64GB storage variant.

Honor View 10 (Rs 29,999)

Honor View 10 sports a tall 5.99-inch 18:9 Full HD+ LCD panel that makes it feel premium. Honor View 10 sports a tall 5.99-inch 18:9 Full HD+ LCD panel that makes it feel premium.

Neither Honor 10 nor Honor View 10 feature Qualcomm Snapdragon flagship chipset under the hood. But they both packs Huawei’s in-house flagship chipset Kirin 970, which made the View 10 such a good performer. We expect similar results for Honor 10 as well. The View 10 sports a tall 5.99-inch 18:9 Full HD+ LCD panel that makes it feel premium. It features a 13MP + 20MP dual rear cameras and a 13MP selfie camera. Honor View 10 costs Rs 29,999 for 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ 2018 [6GB/64GB] (Rs 29,990)

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage costs Rs 29,990.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) is the company’s first smartphone to feature dual (16MP + 8MP) front cameras. At the back is a 16MP main shooter with a f/1.7 aperture. Other specifications of the Galaxy A8+ (2018) include a 6-inch Super AMOLED Infinity display, a compact design, facial recognition, mono speaker grill on the aluminium frame. The handset is IP68 certified for water and dust resistance. So if camera and photography were among the reasons why you were planning to buy Honor 10 in the first place, you can consider Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) as one of the viable alternatives. Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage costs Rs 29,990.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (Rs 27,999)

As for optics, As for optics, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 houses a 12MP Sony IMX386 primary sensor with 4-axis OIS, f/2.0 aperture and dual tone LED flash.

For a price tag of Rs 27,999, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 is a good alternative that is worth considering. It flaunts a gorgeous-looking 5.99-inch display with thin bezels, in addition to premium design measuring 151.8 x 75.5 x 7.7 mm in dimensions. Powering the handset is Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset with 6GB of RAM and Adreno 540 GPU for graphics. It packs 128GB of internal storage and 3,400mAh battery under the hood. As for optics, it houses a 12MP Sony IMX386 primary sensor with 4-axis OIS, f/2.0 aperture and dual tone LED flash. On the front, it houses is 5MP selfie shooter with support for facial recognition.

Moto Z2 Force (Rs 29,999)

Motorola Moto Z2 Force carries a modest 2,730mAh battery under the hood. Design-wise, it boasts of a rugged body and shatter-proof screen.

Motorola’s Moto Z2 Force is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip as well, and has 6GB of RAM and Adreno 540 GPU. It a 12MP + 12MP dual rear cameras and 5MP front-facing camera for selfies. It carries a modest 2,730mAh battery under the hood. Design-wise, the Moto Z2 Force boasts of a rugged body and shatter-proof screen. Having said that, the Moto Z2 Force sports a 5.5-inch screen with 2,560 x 1,440 pixels Quad HD resolution. So, if you are looking for an Honor 10 alternative that’s durable for price tag of Rs 29,999, the Moto Z2 Force is one of the options to consider.

