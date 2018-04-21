Here are five games whose sequel is better than the original

This list is not limited to any specific gaming platform This list is not limited to any specific gaming platform

Who doesn’t like to play games? For some, playing games is a stress buster while for others, it is simply a reason to have some fun. Whatever the reason may be, watching a new game release in your favourite series is always exciting. But sometimes, a sequel may not be as good as the original but in some exceptional cases, they actually turn out to be way better compared to its predecessor. So we have compiled a list of five games whose sequel is better than the original.

Uncharted 2: Among Thieves

Uncharted 2 was released back in 2009 for the PlayStation 3 and 4

First Uncharted game was a topic of mixed reactions among gamers. But the second instalment in the series received a good feedback. Uncharted 2 has good graphics and controls compared to Uncharted 1. Movements and shooting feel a lot more precise and responsive than ever before. In the game, you play a character of Nathan Drake, the protagonist whose job is to help his friend steal the Mongolian oil lamp that belonged to Marco Polo. When they steal the lamp, Nathan Drake is betrayed by his friend, getting Nathan arrested.

Half-Life 2

Half-Life 2 was released back in 2004

When the original Half-Life was released back in 1998, it came up with a lot of new things to the world of first-person shooters. The game was based on a very interesting story and might have contributed significantly to the genre. However, its sequel managed to beat the original in terms of everything. Developed with Valve’s “Source” engine, Half-Life 2 introduces a wholly new physics system to the game. In Half-Life 2, the character played by you ends up into the world that was merely introduced in the first instalment. Then you have to fight with the Combine who are hostile interdimensional creatures.

Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Mario Bros. 3 was released back in 1988

Super Mario Bros is among the best games of all time. But with Super Mario Bros 3, Nintendo changed the full dynamics. It brings new power-ups and the introduction of the overworld. Similar to its predecessors, Mario has to save princess peach from Bowser, and while doing so, he has to pass various hurdles. With new 3D dynamics, it allows players to do a lot more than that of the original. And that definitely makes the game much more fun to play.

Halo 2

Halo 2 was released back in 2004

The original Halo was a game changer for Microsoft. And just like what a good sequel should do, Halo 2 kept all the positives of the game and improved upon whatever possible.It adds a multiplayer mode and allowed one player to play as Master Chief, the protagonist and the other player to go on as the Arbiter, an enemy elite who is betrayed by the enemy alliance. The gameplay is advanced by the addition of many new maps, much more balanced weapons and vehicles and comparatively better physics. It also allows users to compete online but all they need is an Xbox Live subscription.

The Witcher 2: Assassins Of Kings

The Witcher 2: Assassins Of Kings was released back in 2011

The Witcher 2 has a story based on the book that goes with the same name. It allows players to explore the open-world of monsters. It improved much over the first version by making combat a much bigger and complex part of the game. You play a character of one of the last witchers, Geralt of Rivia who has only one objective: Protect the King from a mystery assassin. Additionally, you also have to slay monsters and fight in wars that take place in lush landscapes and burning fields.

