Google I/O 2018: Five announcements we expect Google to make during its annual developer conference

Google’s annual developer conference, Google I/O 2018 will kick off tonight at 10:30PM IST. From what we are expecting, Google is likely to focus more on software and less on hardware. But how it actually turns out remains to be seen. We have listed five key announcements Google is expected to make during its I/O 2018 developer conference:

Android P

Like most of the I/O conferences from the past, Google is expected to announce a new developer preview of Android P. To recall, the first developer was released in March 2018. It revealed some major design and UX changes like support for Apple iPhone X like notch and redesigned notifications. The second developer preview is expected to bring some more enhanced features and capabilities, bringing us a bit closer to the public launch of Android P. If you want to read more about five key features seen in the first developer preview of Android P, click here.

Artificial Intelligence

Google has been betting big on artificial intelligence (AI) for quite some time now, and it has barely missed any opportunity when it comes to emphasizing how important AI is to the company’s future. With the company’s ongoing effort, AI will not only make products like Google Translate and Google Lens more user-friendly but also smarter at the same. They can determine user-requirements efficiently. Google is likely to reveal its plan that would take the technology to the next level, in addition to how developers will be able to take advantage of it.

Wear OS

Google would likewise add some new features to its smart wearable platform called Wear OS. In addition to Android P, Google also released a developer preview of the new Wear OS a few weeks ago, featuring improved battery life, dark mode, enhanced Google Assistant integration and more. Some of the upcoming features of Wear OS are expected to improve the overall user experience.

Android TV

Google’s upcoming rumoured Chromecast successor has been making the headlines for quite some time already. However, a recent report citing an FCC filing from the company suggests a new 4K TV dongle. Interestingly enough, the dongle is rumoured to do a lot more than simply streaming content. Reports suggest Google might call it Android TV to compete with the likes of Apple TV.

Google Assistant

Ever since its introduction, Google Assistant has undergone a handful of improvements. And I/O seems like an ideal occasion to bring something more out of Google’s virtual assistant. Last year, it witnessed support for Whirlpool and GE smart appliances along with a standalone app for iOS. This year, we expect the company to enhance the user experience with more smart features. Assistant is also available on the company’s own smart speakers lineup Google Home, which makes us hopeful about its potential to gain some skills that may be similar to its rival Amazon’s Echo speakers lineup.

