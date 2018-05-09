Google Android P Beta: List of smartphones that can download it right now

Google Android P Beta is out for select smartphones. In this article, we have mentioned the list of smartphones that can download Google’s Android P Beta operating system. Google Android P Beta is out for select smartphones. In this article, we have mentioned the list of smartphones that can download Google’s Android P Beta operating system.

One of the key attractions at Google I/O 2018 annual developer conference was Android P. Like all Google I/O conferences from the past, all eyes were glued to what all surprises Google would offer with Android P. But before it rolls it out publicly, Google has made Android P Beta available to certain devices mentioned below:

Google Pixel / Pixel XL

Google Pixel sports a 5-inch screen whereas Pixel XL has a bigger 5.5-inch screen. Both the models feature single rear and front camera. Google Pixel sports a 5-inch screen whereas Pixel XL has a bigger 5.5-inch screen. Both the models feature single rear and front camera.

It’s a no-brainer that Google’s Pixel lineup is among the first ones to receive Android P beta update. Given the kind of hardware support required to run Google’s upcoming Android version, both the old and current Pixel lineups are just ready for the software overhaul. Announced a couple of years ago, Google’s first Pixel lineup (Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL) run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 chipset. They both have 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of native storage support. The only difference, Google Pixel sports a 5-inch screen whereas Pixel XL has a bigger 5.5-inch screen. Both the models feature single rear and front camera.

Google Pixel 2 / Pixel 2 XL

With Android P, both Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are expected to be on par with the next set of software bringing out new features and improvements. With Android P, both Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are expected to be on par with the next set of software bringing out new features and improvements.

Last year, Google announced the second iteration of Pixel lineup that comprises of the current-gen Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Both the smartphones have made a name for their camera expertise, which is commendable. In fact, the Pixel 2 XL also managed to bag Techook’s best camera smartphone award for the year 2017. With Android P, they are both expected to be on par with the next set of software bringing out new features and improvements. As for specs rundown, powering these handsets is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB RAM and Adreno 540 GPU for graphics.

Nokia 7 Plus

Nokia 7 Plus is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and 4GB of RAM. It offers 64GB of internal storage that’s expandable further via a microSD card.

This one’s kind of obvious, isn’t it? In fact, we are expecting Android P on all other Nokia handsets offering Android One experience. But for now, Google has made Android P beta available for Nokia 7 Plus. Yes, the handset that’s otherwise known for its near-flagship camera quality and uncompromised battery life, is among the first few handsets to sample the bells and whistles of Android P. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC and 4GB of RAM. It offers 64GB of internal storage that’s expandable further via a microSD card. Last but not least, has a 6.0-inch full HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S packs Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 845 mobile platform under the hood. It features 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage.

When it comes to overall value for money (not necessarily limited to either software and hardware), one brand that we can’t possibly forget about has to be Xiaomi. And when talking about beauty with a beast-like performance, Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S is the model that comes to mind. Now that Google has announced Android P beta for the handset, you have more reasons to be excited about it. It packs Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 845 mobile platform under the hood. It features 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. The device sports a 5.99-inch screen along with bezels trimmed down to a great extent.

Sony Xperia XZ2

Sony Xperia XZ2 sports a 5.7-inch Full HD+ (2,160 x 1,080) HDR display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset has a single front as well as rear camera.

Sony’s current flagship the Xperia XZ2 has also made it to Google’s list of select smartphones to receive Android P beta. The handset gets its grunts from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 mobile platform and 4GB RAM and Adreno 630 GPU for graphics. Specs-wise, it sports a 5.7-inch Full HD+ (2,160 x 1,080) HDR display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset has a single front as well as rear camera.

In addition to handsets we have mentioned above, Android P beta is also available on the following handsets: Essential Phone, Oppo R15 Pro, Vivo X21UD and Vivo X21.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd