Flipkart Mobile Big Shopping sale: Top smartphone deals on Google Pixel 2 XL, HTC U11, Moto Z2 Force and more

Flipkart Mobile Big Shopping sale 2018: Here are some of the best flagship smartphones deals on Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus, Moto Z2 Force, HTC U11 and more.

While Amazon India is running the Summer Sale between May 13 – May 16, 2018, Flipkart has Big Shopping Days sale up its sleeves. The sale runs within the same period as Amazon. In addition to discounted prices, Flipkart smartphones sale includes offers like 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank cards, 5% instant discount on Visa cards for first 3 online payments, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card and Jio Rs 2,200 cashback. Here are some of the best flagship smartphones deals on Flipkart as follows:

Google Pixel 2 / 2 XL

Google’s current flagship smartphones lineup including the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL is available at a discounted price starting at Rs 42,999. Additionally, both the handsets let customers avail up to Rs 15,000 off with exchange. Specs-wise, they maintain a couple of differences in terms or screen size and battery capacity. The Pixel 2 features a 5-inch screen and 2,700mAh battery. The Pixel 2 XL, on the other hand, sports a bigger 6-inch screen and packs a 3,520mAh battery. They run the latest Android software and offer Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip alongside two storage options: 64GB and 128GB. Last but not least, they house 12.2MP rear camera and 8MP selfie camera.

HTC U11

HTC’s last year flagship smartphone the U11 is up for grabs at Rs 37,999 on Flipkart, resulting in a flat Rs 15,991 discount. Similar to the Pixel 2 lineup, customers looking to buy HTC U11 can avail up to Rs 15,000 off with exchange. HTC U11 sports a 5.5-inch QHD screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It comes with Edge Sense technology that lets users squeez the handset from two sides towards the bottom to perform a certain task. Furthermore, it features Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chipset, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, 12MP main camera, 16MP selfie camera and 3,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S8 / S8+

Samsung last year’s flagship smartphones lineup consisting of the Galaxy S8 and S8+ is up for grabs starting Rs 37,990, resulting in a flat Rs 12,000 discount. But if you decide to trade one with your existing phone, you stand a chance to avail up to Rs 15,000 off with exchange. Samsung Galaxy S8 sports a 5.8-inch and 3,000mAh battery to offer. Meanwhile, the Galaxy S8+ provides a bigger 6.2-inch screen and 3,500mAh battery. All other specs remain more or less the same. They feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, 12MP rear camera and 8MP front camera.

Motorola Moto Z2 Force

Motorola’s Moto Z2 Force is currently retailing at a discounted price of Rs 29,999 on Flipkart. But you can save up to Rs 15,000 more with exchange, though. The company’s flagship handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip, 6GB of RAM and Adreno 540 GPU for graphics. Up front, it comes with a 5.5-inch QHD screen and 5MP secondary camera for selfies and video calls. As for all other remain specs, it houses 12MP+12MP dual rear cameras and packs a 2,730mAh battery under the hood.

Honor 8 Pro

After Amazon, Honor 8 Pro is available at even more discounted price of Rs 20,999 on Flipkart, making up for a flat Rs 9,000 discount. But in case you want, it can be turned into additional savings up to Rs 15,000 with exchange, resulting in a much better deal than Amazon. It sports a 5.7-inch screen and packs Huawei HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipset alongside 6GB of RAM under the hood. Inside is a 4,000mAh battery and 128GB of expandable storage. Honor 8 Pro houses 12MP+12MP dual rear cameras and an 8MP selfie shooter.

