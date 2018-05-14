Flipkart big shopping days and Amazon summer sale 2018: Best offers on smartwatches under Rs 20,000

If you were looking for a good smartwatch but couldn’t buy one because of its pricey tag, Flipkart and Amazon have tagged lucrative discounts on leading smartwatch brand including Apple and Fitbit If you were looking for a good smartwatch but couldn’t buy one because of its pricey tag, Flipkart and Amazon have tagged lucrative discounts on leading smartwatch brand including Apple and Fitbit

Flipkart and Amazon have started their four-day big summer sale on May 13. As part of the sale, the e-retailers are offering discounts and cashback offers on smartphones and other gadgets. The respective summer sales will continue till May 16. Flipkart is giving 10% instant discount up to Rs 1500 for HDFC credit and debit card users. Meanwhile, Amazon has bundled 10% cashback offer up to Rs 1500 on ICICI cards if consumers make a minimum purchase of Rs 3000.

If you were looking for a good smartwatch but couldn’t buy one because of its pricey tag, Flipkart and Amazon have tagged lucrative discounts on leading smartwatch brand including Apple and Fitbit. We have compiled some of the best deals that you can pick under Rs 20,000. Here’s the list-

Apple Watch Series 1 [42mm] (Rs 16,900)

Flipkart is offering a discount of up to 29% on the premium Apple Watch Series 1. The smartwatch is currently listed at a discounted price of Rs 16,900 against the original price of Rs 23,900. Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders can avail an additional 5 percent discount. The Apple smartwatch encased in Aluminium, features an OLED Retina display with Force touch. Powered by a dual-core processor, the device delivers smooth performance and quick launch of apps. The Apple Watch is suitable for users who have a diverse exercise routine too. It tracks your daily activity, monitors your heart rate and allows you to play your favourite song during workout. The smartwatch offers up to 18 hours of battery backup depending on usage.

Samsung Gear Sport (Rs 18,990)

For those who prefer a sporty smartwatch that offers modern design and packs a lot of features, they can grab the Samsung Gear Sport which is currently available at a discount price of Rs 18,990, which is Rs 4000 down from the MOP of Rs 22,990. The smartwatch features stainless steel designed dial with rotating bezel UI. The Samsung Gear Sport is ideal option for swimmers as well as it comes with water resistance of up to 50mm. The smartwatch offers swim track apps and carries a dedicated app store for utilities, sports etc. The Gear Sport tracks your sleep, steps you took and monitors your heart rate. You can customise the smartwatch with various watchfaces and play tracks by simply swiping on the dial. It provides battery life of up to 16 hours.

Fitbit Blaze (Rs 15,990)

The Fitbit Blaze which usually comes for a price of Rs 19,999 is now available at a discounted price of Rs 15,990 on Flipkart. This multi-sport tracking smartwatch features optical heart rate monitor, altimeter and ambient light sensor. The smartwatch tracks your daily activities, shows the amount of calories burned and cardio fitness level that provide images of user’s cardiovascular fitness. The Fitbit Blaze is compatible with Android, iOS and Windows platform. The smartwatch offers battery life of up to 5 days.

Misfit Vapor (Rs 9,999)

The Misfit Vapor is available for purchase at a discounted price of Rs 9,999 on Flipkart. It features 1.39-inch AMOLED display and is powered by Android Wear 2.0 OS. The smartwatch features Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 2100 processor and comes with standalone wireless music player. The Misfit Vapor is water resistant (up to 50 meters) and it is compatible with iOS and Android. The smartwatch has heart-rate sensor to monitor your heart rate and features Smart replies to send short texts on the go from the watch itself. With the Misfit Activity app, you can track exercises like cycling, hiking, running etc. Encased in stainless steel, it measures a thickness of 13.5mm. The Misfit Vapor is water resistant up to 50 metres. It offers a battery backup of up to 24 hours depending on usage.

Fitbit Versa (Rs 19,999)

The Fitbit Versa doesn’t come under any summer season sale but you can comfortably pocket this newly launched smartwatch under Rs 20,000 on Amazon. The Fitbit Versa was recently launched in India less than a week ago for a price of Rs 19,999. If you have an ICICI card, you can save Rs 1500 on it. The lightweight smartwatch flaunts a modern design and it is powered by Fitbit OS 2.0. One of the marquee features on the Fitbit Versa is the female health tracking that lets women track their menstrual cycle.

The device also includes Smart replies which will allow Android users to respond to messages on WhatsApp, Facebook messenger etc right from the smartwatch itself. The Fitbit Versa has water resistance of up to 50 meters. It features 24×7 heart rate monitoring, automatic sleep stage tracking etc. The smartwatch allows you to access calendar, texts and offers over 550 Fitbit Labs apps. It is compatible with iOS, Android and Windows platform and comes with 4GB on-board storage giving users an option to store up to 300 songs on it.

