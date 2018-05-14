Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Amazon Summer Sale 2018: Best offers on smartphones under Rs 25,000

Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Amazon Summer Sale 2018 offers and discounts: Best deals under Rs 25,000 on smartphones like Honor 8 Pro, Asus Zenfone Zoom S, Moto X4, Apple iPhone SE and more. Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Amazon Summer Sale 2018 offers and discounts: Best deals under Rs 25,000 on smartphones like Honor 8 Pro, Asus Zenfone Zoom S, Moto X4, Apple iPhone SE and more.

As part of Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale, smartphones across different price brackets are available at discounted rates. In addition to limited-period price cut on certain handsets, the sale includes offers like 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank cards, 5% instant discount on Visa cards for first 3 online payments, extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card and Jio Rs 2,200 cashback. On Amazon you can avail a 10% cashback on ICICI cards or Amazon Pay Balance up to Rs 1,500 and Rs 300 respectively.

We have mentioned below some of the best smartphone deals and discounts available under Rs 25,000. Time to take a look if you have been waiting for a sale to pick up one of these premium devices:

Honor 8 Pro (Rs 20,999)

Honor 8 Pro with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage is up for grabs at a discounted price of Rs 20,999 on Flipkart. Additionally, you can save up to Rs 15,000 with exchange. It has a 5.7-inch screen with resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels, resulting in 515 ppi pixel density. Powering the handset is Huawei’s HiSilicon Kirin 960 chipset and 4,000mAh battery. As for optics, Honor 8 Pro houses 12MP+12MP dual rear cameras and an 8MP selfie shooter. Honor 8 Pro has got a considerable battery capacity to offer, in addition to attractive design and praiseworthy camera.

Asus Zenfone Zoom S

Asus Zenfone Zoom S can be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 15,999. Furthermore, you can avail up to Rs 15,000 off with exchange. One of the main highlights of Asus Zenfone S Zoon has to be a 2.3x optical and 12x digital zoom dual camera setup. Zenfone Zoom S features a 5.5-inch full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor and 4GB of RAM. Zenfone Zoom S packs a massive 5000mAh battery and 64GB expandable storage.

Moto X4 [4GB/32GB] (Rs 20,999)

Motorola’s Moto X4 with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage is up for grabs on Flipkart and Amazon both, at a price of Rs 20,999. The handset can be availed at additional Rs 18,000 off with exchange. It sports a 5.2-inch full HD display and packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 chipset and 3,000mAh battery under the hood. The Moto X4 is IP68 certified water and dust resistant. It offers 12MP + 8MP dual rear cameras and 16MP selfie camera. The near-stock Android UI is an added bonus.

Apple iPhone SE (Rs 17,999)

For those who were looking to buy an Apple iPhone SE, this may be the perfect time. The handset is available for purchase on Flipkart and Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 17,999. But it can further be discounted up to Rs 15,000 with exchange. It has the innards of an iPhone 6s including the camera in a compact body and at a price lower than the iPhone 6. In case you are looking forward to starting your journey with the iOS ecosystem, Apple iPhone SE is an ideal option to take your first step.

Oppo F3 Plus (Rs 16,999)

Although Oppo F3 was announced in 2017, it still seems to have enough to stand out pertaining to selfie and overall performance. Oppo F3 is priced at Rs 16,990. But it lets customers avail additional savings up to Rs 14,000 with exchange. It sports a 6-inch Full HD screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front. Oppo F3 Plus packs a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 653 chipset, 6GB RAM, 64GB expandable storage and 4,000mAh battery under the hood. It features 16MP + 8MP dual rear cameras and 16MP selfie camera.

Disclaimer: These were the prices at the time of publishing. Since it’s a sale, prices may vary throughout the day. So hurry up and don’t miss your desired deal.

