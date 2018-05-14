Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Amazon Summer Sale 2018: Best offers on smartphones under Rs 15,000

Flipkart and Amazon is offering instant discount of up to 10 percent for HDFC and ICICI credit and debit card holders Flipkart and Amazon is offering instant discount of up to 10 percent for HDFC and ICICI credit and debit card holders

Flipkart and Amazon have kicked off their respective summer sale which will run till May 16. The leading e-retailers are offering good deals on major smartphone brands including instant discount, cashback and exchange offers as part of the season sale. Prospective buyers who have either HDFC credit or debit card can avail up to 10% discount up to Rs 1,500 on making purchases via Flipkart. Meanwhile, Amazon is offering up to 10% cashback (maximum of Rs 1,500 per card) on purchases using either ICICI credit or debit card.

Both the e-commerce retailers have listed deals and discounts on smartphones across varied price ranges. A word of caution, some of the deals listed on Flipkart are misleading, with the sales banners showing a discounted price tag, while the landing page revealing a higher price. We recommend users to cross-check the price listed on the site before making the purchase decision.

But in case you were waiting for a sale and wanted to purchase a smartphone under Rs 15000, we have put some of the genuine smartphone deals listed on Flipkart and Amazon to help you save time and grab the product before the deal gets dusted.

Honor 7X (Rs 12,499)

The Honor 7X is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 12,499 for the 4GB RAM/32GB storage version on Amazon. Users can get up to 10 percent discount on making the purchase using ICICI debit or credit card. The company is also giving an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,249 on the handset. The Honor 7X features a 5.93-inch full HD+ 18:9 display with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution. Honor recently rolled out Android Oreo update for the handset bringing new features. The phone sports dual camera setup of 16MP + 2MP sensor units on the rear side. It is powered by a Kirin 659 octa-core processor paired with Mali-T830 GPU. The Honor 7X packs a decent 3340mAh battery.

Moto G5S Plus- (Rs 12,999)

The dual camera Motorola smartphone, the Moto G5S Plus is currently listed at a discount price of Rs 12,999 on Amazon. The discount offer is available on the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model. Users can also avail an exchange offer of up to Rs 11,699. The Moto G5S Plus features dual rear camera array combining two 13MP sensors with f/2.0 aperture and dual LED flash support. It sports a 5.5-inch full HD display (1920 x 1080 pixel resolution) with Corning Gorilla 3 on top for added protection. Powering the phone is a 2.0GHz octa-core Snapdragon 625 SoC. It has a battery back-up of 3000mAh and bundles a 15W Turbo charger.

Samsung Galaxy On Max (Rs 11,900)

Flipkart is offering up to 29% on this mid-range Samsung smartphone, the Galaxy On Max. The smartphone is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 11,900 for the 4GB RAM/32GB storage version against the original price of Rs 16,900. Further, users can also benefit up to Rs 11,000 on exchange. The Samsung Galaxy On Max features a 5.7-inch full HD display with 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution. The phone sports 13MP camera sensors both on the front and the rear end. The front camera accommodates front flash and includes instant edit and share feature, live filters etc. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek P25 Lite processor. The Galaxy On Max packs an industry standard 3300mAh battery.

Honor 8- (Rs 11,999)

This is another dual camera Honor smartphone listed on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 11,999. The discount offer is available on the Honor 8 4GB RAM/32GB storage version. Amazon has also put an exchange offer of up to Rs 9,522. The Honor 8 features a dual rear camera setup of 12MP units each that deliver excellent image quality. Up front, it has an 8MP camera sensor. It features a 5.2-inch full HD display with a pixel density of 423ppi. The phone is powered by a HiSilicon Kirin 950 octa-core processor and has a battery backup of 3000mAh.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2- (Rs 14,999)

Xiaomi’s phablet size smartphone, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 14,999 on Amazon for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage model. Users can further benefit up to Rs 11,205 on exchange with their old smartphone. The Mi Max 2 features a tall 6.44-inch full HD display with a pixel density of 342ppi.

The phone is powered by Snapdragon 625 octa-core processor paired with Adreno 506 GPU. The Mi Max 2 supports Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 and parallel charging to charge the mammoth sized 5300mAh Li-ion battery.

