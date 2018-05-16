Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Amazon Summer Sale 2018: Best offers on Smart TVs under Rs 25,000

Flipkart and Amazon are offering Smart TVs at a price nearly similar to a mid-range smartphone Flipkart and Amazon are offering Smart TVs at a price nearly similar to a mid-range smartphone

Flipkart and Amazon’s big summer sale heads into the last day offering discounts, exchange and added benefits on thousands of products across their wide portfolio. We’ve already listed some of the best deals on smartphones under Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000 and headphones under Rs 1000 available on the e-commerce portals. But it is not just smartphones or accessories that are bundling good offers; Amazon and Flipkart are giving attractive discounts on Smart TVs as well. As part of the sale, Flipkart is giving 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank cards (up to Rs 1,500), 5% instant discount on Visa cards for first 3 online payments, and additional 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Amazon, meanwhile, is providing 10% cashback on ICICI cards up to Rs 1,500 and Rs 300 if you shop with Amazon Pay balance.

We have picked some of the best deals on Smart TVs that are currently listed on either of the e-retail sites for a price under Rs 25,000. Here are the best offers-

Kodak 102cm Full HD LED Smart TV [40-inch] (Rs 20,999)

The Kodak 102cm Full HD LED Smart TV is currently available on Flipkart and Amazon for a discounted price of Rs 20,999 (MOP Rs 26,990). The Smart TV features a 40-inch full HD display (1920 x 1080 pixel resolution) with 16:9 aspect ratio. The display comes with a 300nit Samsung panel and has a contrast ratio of 5000:1. It runs Android OS and offers 512MB RAM and 4GB onboard storage. The 40FHDXSMART is said to provide wide colour gamut and good viewing angles. The Smart TV from Kodak comes pre-loaded with popular online video streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube etc. Connectivity options include- 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, built-in Wi-Fi, 1 Ethernet RJ45. The Kodak Smart LED FHD TV offers features like parental control lock, late night mode, electronic programming guide etc.

Kodak 102cm (40-inch) Full HD LED Smart TV Kodak 102cm (40-inch) Full HD LED Smart TV

TCL iFFALCON LED Smart TV F2 99.8 cm [40-inch] (Rs 19,999)

The iFFALCON Smart LED TV is listed on Flipkart at a price of Rs 19,999 (MOP on Flipkart is Rs 23,990). The company in partnership with Jio is offering a cashback of Rs 2200 which can be availed after 15 days of purchase of the TV. This Smart TV from TCL brand has a full HD display with a pixel resolution of 1920 x 1080 and contrast ratio of 6000:1. The iFFALCON Smart LED TV incorporates Dolby Atmos technology to deliver immersive sound experience. Further, you can download content from over 500 applications including social gaming, photo sharing, music etc. The Smart TV provides 768MB RAM and 4GB onboard storage. It is powered by Dual Core A9 processor and it is compatible with iOS and Android on top. Connectivity options include- 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, 1 Ethernet RJ45 and 3.5mm headphone jack.

TCL iFFALCON (40-inch) LED Smart TV F2 99.8 cm TCL iFFALCON (40-inch) LED Smart TV F2 99.8 cm

Vu 109cm Full HD LED Smart TV [43-inch] (Rs 23,999)

You can purchase the Vu 109cm (43-inch) full HD LED Smart TV on Flipkart for Rs 23,999 (MOP on Flipkart is Rs 35,000, but generally sells for Rs 27,500 approximately). The Smart TV features 43-inch display with a pixel resolution of 1920 x 1080 and 450 nits brightness. The Vu Smart TV flaunts piano black design and runs Android OS. It includes smart features like App Store, Browser and Internet Television (IPTV). The Vu Smart LED TV has Dolby Atmos technology to offer enhanced sound experience. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, RF input and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n.

Vu 109cm (43-inch) Full HD LED Smart TV Vu 109cm (43-inch) Full HD LED Smart TV

Noble Skiodo 109cm Full HD LED Smart TV [42.5-inch] (Rs 21,999)

Flipkart is giving a discount offer of up to 26% on the Noble Skiodo Full HD LED Smart TV. The Smart TV is currently retailing at a discounted price of Rs 21,999 against original listed price of Rs 29,999. The Noble Skiodo Smart TV features a 42.5-inch IPS full HD display with 1920 x 1080 pixels stretched across the panel. It has a refresh rate of 60Hz to deliver good picture quality. It comes with smart features like Play Store, VR Store, pre-installed browser etc. This Smart LED TV includes 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 Ethernet RJ45, built-in Wi-Fi under its connectivity suite.

Noble Skiodo (42.5-inch) 109cm Full HD LED Smart TV Noble Skiodo (42.5-inch) 109cm Full HD LED Smart TV

Intex Avoir 109cm Full HD LED Smart TV [43Smart Splash Plus] (Rs 24,999)

You can purchase the Intex Avoir FHD LED Smart TV on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 24,999 against the original value listed on the website at Rs 39,990 (take the original value with a pinch of salt). The 43-inch Smart LED TV offers a resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. It has 250 nits brightness and offers 178-degree viewing angle. It runs on Android OS and includes sound mirroring and dual app store in its smart suite. It has a total speaker output of 20 W and supports AC3 (Dolby Digital), EAC3, HE-AAC, AAC, MP2, MP3 audio format. Connectivity options on the Smart TV include 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 Ethernet RJ45 and Wi-Fi.

Intex Avoir (43Smart Splash Plus) 109cm Full HD LED Smart TV Intex Avoir (43Smart Splash Plus) 109cm Full HD LED Smart TV

The Xiaomi Mi TV 4A and the Thomson Smart LED TV would have easily made it to this list had they been available. But they prefer to engage in a flash sale rather than a summer sale, which means you need to have patience and sheer amount of luck to grab one of those Smart TVs. If you get lucky in the flash sales, you can pick the Xiaomi Mi TV 4A 43-inch and Thomson 40-inch Smart TV for a price of Rs 22,999 and Rs 19,999 respectively. But by the time the next flash sale comes by, the current sale will be long gone.

