Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Amazon Summer Sale 2018: Best offers on headphones under Rs 1000

The summer season sale is here with leading online platforms Amazon and Flipkart offering good deals and discounts across their wide range of products. The four-day sale will continue till May 16. The e-retailers are offering discounts, exchange and cashback offers on smartphones, TVs, electronics and appliances. Some of the sale offers have already run out of stock, but there are still a few good deals that you can pick in on their respective websites.

In case you were looking for a good pair of headphones at an affordable price, Flipkart and Amazon have a good bunch of these accessories to offer for well under Rs 1000. But since this is a sale, the prices may vary depending on stocks. So without much ado let us jump straight to the list –

Skullcandy S2IKJY-528 Wired Headset with Mic (Rs 749)

The Skullcandy S2IKJY-528 Wired Headset is available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 749 (MOP Rs 1699). Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders get an additional 5% discount on the headphone. If you prefer an in-ear headphone with good bass, wide colour range and sporty design then you can pick this Skullcandy headphone. It is available in six colour options- Gray mint, Black, Black and blue, Red and black, Grey and Black and white. The headphone offers good tonal balance and sufficient bass. The Skullcandy S2IKJY-528 features flat wire that offers elasticity and saves the jack from breakage if it is pulled frequently.

If you prefer a slightly cheaper headphone then you can pick boAt BassHeads in-ear headphone or JBL’s C100SI headphone which can be easily grabbed for a price under Rs 600.

JBL C100SI In-Ear Headphone with Mic (Rs 598)

The JBL C100SI In-Ear Headphone is listed on Amazon at a discounted price of Rs 598. You can also avail a cashback offer of 10% up to Rs 300 if you make the purchase with Amazon Pay balance. These lightweight headphones from JBL feature 9mm powerful drivers that offer good bass and clear sound quality. It also bundles three different sizes of ear tips to let you choose the best fit for your ear. There’s a built-in microphone too. At this price, you just can’t go wrong with this pair.

boAt BassHeads 220 Wired Headset with Mic (Rs 499)

The boAt BassHeads 220 Wired Headset is listed both on Amazon on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 499. Similar to the Skullcandy S2IKJY-528 Wired headphone, it features flat wire and comes in six colour options- Black, blue, forest green, frost white, neon lime and red. These polished metal design earphones from boAt come with passive noise cancellation feature to reduce the ambient sound and deliver good audio experience. The 10mm powerful drivers offer crisp output and bass-driven stereo sound.

If you are inclined to using over-the-ear headphone and believe they provide better comfort rather then the in-ear headphones, then you can pick either the Sony MDR-ZX310AP or the JBL JBL T250SI Headphone under Rs 800.

Sony MDR-ZX310AP Wired Headset with Mic (Rs 799)

Flipkart is offering a discount of up to 63% on the Sony MDR-ZX310AP Wired headset. The headset is currently available for a price of Rs 799 (MOP Rs 2190). There is additional 5% discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit card as well. For a price of Rs 799, it is a good value for money purchase given only a few over-the-ear headphones offer Mic facility in that price range. The foldable Sony headphones feature 30mm dynamic driver units offering powerful bass and good sound quality. It comes with padded ear-cups for a comfortable fit. The Sony MDR-ZX310AP has noise cancellation feature and maximum frequency response of 24000 Hz.

JBL T250SI Headphone (Rs 599)

Flipkart has listed another good deal in headphones, offering the JBL T250SI Headphone at a discount of up to 76%. The JBL headphone is available at a price of Rs 599 which is Rs 1900 down from the original value of Rs 2499. This stereo JBL headphone feature power bass drivers offering thumping bass with clear sound.

The JBL T250SI headphones have padded headband and foam cushions to provide comfort to your ear while listening to music for a long duration. The headphones are foldable, which means, instead of leaving them on your neck, you can easily fold and pack them in your bag. It comes with noise cancellation feature but unlike the Sony MDR-ZX310AP headphone, it doesn’t offer mic.

