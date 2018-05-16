Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Amazon Summer Sale 2018: Best offers on Bluetooth Speakers under Rs 3000

From highly portable ones to those that offer a bit of thump, here are some of the best Bluetooth speakers that you can grab on Flipkart and Amazon summer sale From highly portable ones to those that offer a bit of thump, here are some of the best Bluetooth speakers that you can grab on Flipkart and Amazon summer sale

Flipkart and Amazon’s summer sale ends in a few hours. In case you were thinking of picking up a good Bluetooth speaker but couldn’t decide which one over the last few days, don’t worry, we have got you covered. There is still enough time left for you to pick the right deal. We have handpicked some of the best offers on Bluetooth speakers that you can easily buy for a price under Rs 3000 on the e-commerce portals. They range from highly portable ones to those that offer a bit of thump.

JBL Clip 2 Portable Speaker (Rs 1999)

The JBL Clip 2 Portable speaker is available on Flipkart at Rs 1999 which is Rs 2000 down from the original value of Rs 3999. Further, you can avail an extra 5% discount if you make the purchase using Axis Bank Buzz credit card. It is worth mentioning that Flipkart has tagged this noble discount only on the Black and Blue versions; the other colour variants are listed on their original price or just Rs 300-500 less than the MRP. Coming to the features, this easy to carry JBL portable speaker has IPX7 rated water resistance. The lightweight, ultra-rugged speaker offers battery backup of up to 8 hours. The JBL Clip 2 has a total power output of 3W.

In case you if you miss the chance to pick this mini clip-on round speaker at the above price, you can grab the JBL GO which is not a bad alternative either from the same company. It is available on Amazon for a price of Rs 1598 (MRP Rs 2699).

SoundBot SB571 12W Bluetooth Speakers (Rs 1499)

The SoundBot SB571 12W Bluetooth Speakers is currently listed on Amazon for an offer price of Rs 1499. The SoundBot SB571 features dual HD 6W speakers with 40mm drivers to offer clear sound and good bass. It packs a 2000mAh battery that provides seamless playback for up to 10 hours. The SoundBot speaker is compatible with Android and iOS platforms. The speakers have shock resistant material for better durability.

HP 400 Bluetooth speaker (Rs 1499)

The capsule-shaped HP 400 Bluetooth speaker is available on Amazon for a price of Rs 1499 (original price listed on Amazon at Rs 2799). You can further benefit from a 10% discount (up to Rs 300) if you purchase with Amazon Pay balance. The speakers from HP are compatible with Android, iOS and Windows platform. The HP 400 Bluetooth speaker has built-in microphone to switch between soundtracks and make hands-free calls. The speakers are splash resistant and provide a battery backup of up to 8 hours. The HP 400 Bluetooth speaker offer good stereo sound and has a Bluetooth range of 10 metres.

Portronics POR-118 Portable Pro BT-II Bluetooth Speaker (Rs 2499)

This soundbar from Portronics is listed on Amazon at a discount offer of Rs 2499 (original value listed on the site is Rs 2999). The Portronics POR-118 Portable Pro BT-II Bluetooth Speaker has a Bluetooth range of about 30 feet which means you can easily take your connected device to another room and change the soundtrack. It has a battery backup of 2000mAh that delivers up to 7 hours of usage time. The lightweight speakers from Portronics have efficient drivers of 10W that deliver crisp sound with decent bass. They look like a mini soundbar and not ideal for putting in a bag and taking them everywhere with you. However, they are portable enough and you can still easily take them from one room to another or to your friend’s place nearby.

boAt Stone 1000 Bluetooth Speaker (Rs 2490)

Amazon is offering the boAt Stone 1000 Bluetooth Speaker at nearly a third of its MRP. The speakers are available on the website for a price of Rs 2490 which is Rs 4500 down from the MRP of Rs 6990. This rugged speaker from boAt provides beastly performance with its 14-watt dual speakers that deliver loud bass and clear audio.

The speakers are IPX5 rated waterproof and shockproof that makes it ideal to use it in outdoor condition. Another perk of the boAt Stone 1000 Bluetooth speaker is that it packs a 3000mAh battery (quite a big battery for a speaker) that offer up to 10 hours of playback time. The speakers have a matte finished design which is shock resistant and provide added protection against dust and water. It comes with a handle and can be taken along for small indoor parties.

