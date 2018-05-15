Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Amazon Summer Sale 2018: Best offers on Amazon Echo and Google Home smart assistants

Flipkart is giving 10% instant discount up to Rs 1500 for HDFC credit and debit card users (minimum cart value Rs 4,999) Flipkart is giving 10% instant discount up to Rs 1500 for HDFC credit and debit card users (minimum cart value Rs 4,999)

Smart speakers are slowly but surely gaining momentum in the consumer electronics market. These voice-controlled speakers have become the next big gadget users are picking for themselves or as a gifting goody for their consorts. Some of these smart assistants, however, do not come at a desired price, but courtesy of Flipkart and Amazon’s big summer season sales, you can now bag these devices at a discounted price.

If you are looking to purchase Google Home or Google Home Mini then you can head to Flipkart. Meanwhile, if you prefer an Amazon Echo or Echo Dot you can visit Amazon.

Other than a discount, both the leading e-retailers are also providing an additional cashback on certain cards on these smart speakers. Flipkart is giving 10% instant discount up to Rs 1500 for HDFC credit and debit card users (minimum cart value Rs 4,999). Meanwhile, Amazon has bundled 10% cashback offer up to Rs 1500 on ICICI cards if consumers make a minimum purchase of Rs 3000. Here’s the list-

Google Home (Rs 7,999)

This voice-controlled Wi-Fi speaker from Google is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 7999 (MOP Rs 9999). Axis Bank Buzz credit card holders can further avail an extra 5 percent discount. For the first-time Google Play Music users, Flipkart in partnership with Google is giving free subscription offer which is available till October 2018. The Google Home is capable of reading news, making phone calls, sending texts and providing real-time information such as weather report, match score etc. The smart assistant is compatible with Android and iOS and works with up to six users with personalized settings.

Google Home Mini (Rs 3,499)

Flipkart is offering a discount of up to 22% on the Google Home Mini. The smart speaker is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 3499 (MOP Rs 4499). Similar to the Google Home, this smart speaker bundles additional 5 percent discount on Axis Bank Buzz credit card and free Google Play music subscription. For a price under Rs 3,500, the Google Home mini is an excellent value for money purchase. The easy to carry Google smart speaker can set reminders, provide news updates and real-time information for the users. You can also check traffic report, flight status and make a shopping list. The discount offer is available on Google Home mini on all three colour schemes.

Amazon Echo (Rs 7,499)

As part of the sale, Amazon is offering its Amazon Echo speakers at a price of Rs 7,499. The smart speaker allows you to play music, make calls, set reminders with its voice-activated assistant, Alexa. The powerful speakers offer immersive 360-degree surround sound and dynamic bass response. You can also control lights and plugs that are compatible with Amazon Echo. Further, you can also place food orders or book a cab by simply asking Alexa to do it.

Amazon Echo Dot (Rs 3,499)

If you prefer a smaller smart assistant with not so loud speakers at less than half the price to that of Echo, you can purchase the Amazon Echo Dot which is available at a discounted price of Rs 3,499. It has a built-in speaker and seven microphones that are capable of hearing you across the room.

The Bluetooth capability lets you use the Echo Dot as a source of audio and connect to the Bluetooth speaker. Similar to the Amazon Echo, it can make hands-free calls with Alexa, send texts, play music, check weather, news reports and a lot more.

