Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Amazon Summer Sale 2018: Best offers on affordable 4K Smart TV under Rs 40,000

Amazon and Flipkart’s big summer sale has entered the fourth and the last day, which means you have only got a few hours to grab products at a discounted price. In the four-day season sale, we witnessed some good deals on smartphones across varied price range, accessories and other consumer electronics. In this article, we have covered some of the best offers on affordable Smart TVs with 4K resolution that are worth considering for a price under Rs 40,000.

Flipkart is giving 10% instant discount on HDFC Bank cards (up to Rs 1,500), 5% instant discount on Visa cards for first 3 online payments, and additional 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card as part of the summer sale. Amazon, meanwhile, is providing 10% cashback on ICICI cards up to Rs 1,500 and Rs 300 if you make purchase with Amazon Pay balance.

We have compiled a list of Smart TVs that come with Ultra HD 4K display (3840 x 2160 pixel resolution) offering crisper and more detailed visuals. These Smart TVs are available at an affordable price unlike the case a year or so back. But like we said it’s the last day for both Amazon Summer sale and Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale, so better act quick and grab the offer before it expires.

Mitashi 123.19cm Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV [49-inch] (Rs 34,999)

The Mitashi 123.19cm Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart TV is available on Flipkart at a discounted price of Rs 34,999. Consumers can further avail Rs 15,000 off on exchange of their old TV. The 43-inch Ultra HD 4K Smart TV from Mitashi features ACE-PROUC Engine for better picture quality with deep blacks. Powered by Android, it allows you to browse internet and download apps via Play Store. The display has 280 nits brightness and contrast ratio of 5500:1. The Smart TV is equipped with CA53 processor and comes with 1GB DDR3 RAM and 8GB internal memory. It has a total speaker output of 20W RMS. The Mitashi Smart LED TV bundles air mouse and includes 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 Ethernet RJ45, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n and 3.5mm headphone jack under its connectivity options.

Mitashi 123.19cm Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV [49-inch] Mitashi 123.19cm Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV [49-inch]

Micromax 106cm Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV [42-inch] (Rs 34,999)

Flipkart is providing a big discount on the Micromax 106cm (42 inch) Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV. It is currently available on the website for a price of Rs 34,999 (claimed MOP Rs 60,000). There is an exchange offer of Rs 8000 as well. The 42-inch Micromax Smart LED TV runs Android OS and features SRS sound system technology. The box speaker on the TV offers good bass and the 5 band equaliser lets you customise the sound settings as per your requirement. Powered by a dual-core processor, it equips 2GB DDR3 RAM and 2GB internal memory. The TV bundles smart remote that allows you to access content with voice command. Connectivity options on the Micromax Smart TV include 3 HDMI ports, 3 USB ports, 1 Ethernet RJ45 and 1 VGA connector.

Micromax 106cm Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV [42-inch] Micromax 106cm Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV [42-inch]

TCL 124.5 cm P2 L49P2US 4K UHD LED Smart TV [49-inch] (Rs 34,999)

The TCL 124.5 cm (49 inches) P2 L49P2US 4K UHD LED Smart TV is listed on Amazon at a discount price of Rs 34,999. Unlike Flipkart, Amazon has not bundled any exchange offer on the Smart TV. The TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV features a 49-inch display with a contrast ratio of 4000:1. It is powered by a 64-bit quad-core A53 processor and comes with 1.5GB DDR3 RAM and 8GB flash internal memory. The TCL Smart LED is pre-loaded with apps and incorporates Dolby audio technology bringing high fidelity surround sound. This metallic-framed Smart TV includes 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports and 1 VGA connector in its connectivity suite. It has a total audio output of 16 W RMS.

TCL 124.5 cm P2 L49P2US 4K UHD LED Smart TV [49-inch] TCL 124.5 cm P2 L49P2US 4K UHD LED Smart TV [49-inch]

Kodak 124cm Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV [50UHDXSMART] (Rs 34,999)

This 50-inch Kodak 124cm Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV is currently available on Flipkart at a price of Rs 34,999. Users can benefit up to 10% instantly (up to Rs 1,500) on HDFC credit or debit cards and get additional Rs 15,000 off on exchange. The wide 50-inch UHD 4K Smart TV from Kodak is equipped with a dual-core 1.4GHz processor paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB internal memory. The UHD panel claims to offer 500 nits brightness and 178-degree viewing angle. It comes pre-loaded with apps like YouTube, Twitter, Gmail etc. The Smart TV employs dual-speaker system for enhanced audio experience and supports WMA, WMV, ASF, MP4, MPEG audio format. Connectivity options on the Kodak Smart LED TV include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 Ethernet port and 3.5mm audio jack.

Kodak 124cm Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV [50-inch] Kodak 124cm Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV [50-inch]

Vu Android 109cm Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV [43SU128] (Rs 35,999)

You can purchase the Vu Android 109cm Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV on Flipkart at a discounted value of Rs 35,999. The company has bundled an additional discount of Rs 8000 on exchange. The 43-inch Vu Smart LED TV runs Android 7.0 OS and allows you to access social media apps like YouTube, Netflix etc.

Vu Android 109cm Ultra HD 4K LED Smart TV [43-inch]The TV is powered by a quad-core processor paired with 2.5GB RAM and 16GB internal memory. It equips DTS and Dolby sound technology for immersive audio experience. The TV bundles smart remote that offers voice control and shortcut button for video streaming apps like Netflix. It has a total audio output of 20 W. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, 1 Ethernet port and built-in Wi-Fi.

