Flipkart Big Shopping Days and Amazon Summer Sale 2018: Best offers on Xiaomi phones

Best offers on Xiaomi Smartphones in Amazon and Flipkart sale Best offers on Xiaomi Smartphones in Amazon and Flipkart sale

The Amazon and Flipkart online sales are back, dubbed as Summer Sale 2018 and Big Shopping Days respectively. When one e-commerce giant in India decides to host a sale, the other giant has to follow. Not that the potential buyer would complain about that, but don’t just fall for the deal banners, especially on Flipkart, as most of those prices mentioned there are inclusive of either credit card cash back or discount bonus. Too much of fine-print. When you actually go to the product page, the price you see there may be void of a single Rupee of discount in several cases.

Hence, we have shortlisted some deals where there are some real discounts, and at the same time the phone is worth buying. In this article, let’s take a look at the best deals on Xiaomi smartphones on Flipkart and Amazon. A point to note is that you can get a 10% instant discount up to Rs 1,500 on HDFC cards on Flipkart, while you can get a 10% cashback up to Rs 1,500 on ICICI cards on Amazon. The discount and cashback will be over and above the prices listed below.

Xiaomi Redmi 5 [2GB/16GB] (Rs 7,499 on Amazon)

The new Redmi 5 gets a few hundred Rupees off from its usual selling price of Rs 7,999. Unfortunately, this discount is only applicable on its 2GB RAM/ 16GB internal storage variant. But then, by now you know that we aren’t fond of the higher variants of Redmi 5 as they are priced too close to the Redmi Note 5 which is a much better phone for just a thousand Rupees more. But Rs 7,499 for the base variant of Redmi 5 is not a bad deal.

Redmi 5 Redmi 5

You get a more recent design with a 5.7-inch HD+ 18:9 display with a curved glass on top. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 SoC and the 12MP camera at the back is more than decent in this price bracket. The phone runs Android Nougat currently.

Xiaomi Redmi 4 [4GB/64GB] (Rs 9,999 on Amazon)

The Redmi 4 still remains a good buy for those looking for a compact phone with a solid battery backup. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC, the phone offers ample power for day to day tasks and more. 4GB RAM will let you open a few more apps simultaneously without slowing down. The 13MP camera at the back does a good job in most conditions but don’t expect miracles.

Redmi 4 Redmi 4

Its 5-inch HD screen with curved glass on top is sharp enough and just right for single-handed operation. But its 4100mAh battery is what makes it stand out even from its successor. It easily keeps the device running for a day and half of standard usage. Rs 9,999 is a pretty good deal for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant that generally sells for a thousand Rupees higher.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 (Rs 14,999 on Amazon)

As the name suggests, almost everything about this device is super-sized, especially the screen and the battery. It sports a 6.44-inch full HD screen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. Add to that a behemoth 5300mAh battery that keeps the device up for a couple of days on a single charge. If you need either of those features, this is the device for you in this sale as it’s Rs 1000 cheaper than usual, and you always have an option of getting further Rs 1500 cashback using an ICICI card.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2

The Xiaomi Mi Max is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It runs Android Nougat 7.1.1 with Xiaomi’s MIUI layer on top. Given the size of the phone, it also finds space for dual speakers for a more impactful stereo sound.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (Rs 27,999 on Flipkart)

This is the only good deal on Flipkart on Xiaomi phones but it’s a damn good one. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 for Rs 27,999 is a killer deal and the sale price is significantly lower than its usual selling price of Rs 32,999, without any strings attached. Add another 1,500 off using HDFC cards and it’s even sweeter. If you remember, the Mi Mix 2 was one of first phones to feature a near bezel-less display and is a rare phone that does not ape the Apple iPhone X.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 Xiaomi Mi Mix 2

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC at its core and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. A sharp 12MP shooter at the back and an interestingly placed 5MP front camera take care of photography. Add to that the aforementioned 5.99-inch full HD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and we have a solid combination of design, power and functionality at a great price currently.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd