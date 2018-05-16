Flipkart Big Shopping Days, Amazon Summer Sale 2018: Offers on 55-inch large screen 4K Smart TV under Rs 50,000

Gone are the days when a 4K Smart TV measuring 55-inch was beyond the reach of the common man. Time to look at what’s available under Rs 50,000 beyond Mi TV 4. Gone are the days when a 4K Smart TV measuring 55-inch was beyond the reach of the common man. Time to look at what’s available under Rs 50,000 beyond Mi TV 4.

Both Flipkart and Amazon sales end today. Having said that, we have listed some of the best offers on 55-inch large screen Smart TVs with 4K resolution under Rs 50,000. Gone are the days when TVs measuring 55-inch diagonally and offering smart features like connecting to internet, casting content from your smartphone or installing Android apps from Google Play Store were beyond the reach of the common man. Time to look at what we get in a budget of Rs 50,000.

There is one TV missing from this list and that’s the Xiaomi Mi TV 4. We would have loved to add it in this list had it been available at the time of publishing this article. But since that’s not the case, it’s time to move on rather than play their flash sales game. And of course, there are other good options too that are actually available for purchase.

Mitashi 55-inch 4K LED Smart TV (Rs 47,999)

Mitashi’s 55-inch 4K TV bearing the model name MiDE055v22 FS is discounted by 29% on Flipkart. Although it costs Rs 47,999, you can avail additional savings up to Rs 15,000 with exchange. Falling under the ‘Smart TV’ moniker, it supports a wide variety of apps, courtesy of Android operating system. You can surf the internet, check emails, download more apps and games from Google Play Store and much more. Powering the model is a dual-core processor ticking at 1.5GHz and 1 GB of RAM. Additionally, it packs 8GB of built-in flash memory to store all your apps and data. It flaunts extremely narrow bezels, while on the connectivity front, it offers 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports among other things.

Onida 54.64-inch 4K LED Smart TV (Rs 48,999)

Onida has a 55-inch 4K LED smart TV known as 55UIB (54.64-inch if you want to nitpick) that’s currently retailing at a discounted price of Rs 48,999, courtesy of Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale. For additional discount up to Rs 15,000, you can trade your old/existing TV in exchange. Like any other Smart TV out there, it features built-in Wi-Fi and LAN port. And since it runs Android operating system, you can access different apps and content, similar to the likes of Mitashi’s 4K LED Smart TV. What’s more, it It also features a pair of speakers with an audio output of 16 W. Additionally, it has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports to offer.

Sanyo 55-inch 4K LED Smart TV (Rs 49,999)

Sanyo 4K LED TV (XT-55S8200U) has also made it to our list of best deals on 55-inch television with 4K resolution. As part of a limited-period sale online, it costs Rs 49,999. But nonetheless, you can save up to Rs 15,000 more with exchange. It aims to offer best-possible viewing experience for the price, courtesy of HDR and features like Motion Estimation and Motion Control. It comes with apps like Netflix and YouTube pre-installed. Hence, you can stream your favourite videos directly for added entertainment. Last but not least, it comes equipped with 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

Kodak 55-inch 4K LED Smart TV (Rs 39,999)

Kodak 55-inch 4K LED Smart TV (XT-55S8200U) has received a massive 43% discount on Flipkart. As a result, it’s priced unbelievably low at Rs 39,999 for what it has got to offer. Furthermore, you can claim up to Rs 15,000 off with exchange. It has almost everything that you would normally expect from a 55-inch Smart LED TV. It supports HDR, Auto Depth Enhancer for immersive visual experience, a quad-core processor, wireless connectivity options like Wi-Fi and support for Miracast and much more. On the standard connectivity front, it has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

TCL 55-inch 4K LED Smart TV (Rs 42,999)

Last but not least, here is TCL’s 55-inch P2 L55P2US 4K LED TV that’s up for grabs at a discounted rate of Rs 42,999 on Amazon. Amazon is also letting customers avail up to Rs 23,100 off with exchange. Like all other Smart TVs we’ve listed here, this one has built-in mirroring support. You can connect it Wi-Fi to easily cast photos and videos from your smartphone or tablet using the company’s nScreen app. Although it has certain apps pre-installed already, you can download more from App store in the TV. And guess what, it also supports HDR Ready technology so that you can play HDR videos. It also has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports.

