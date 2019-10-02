Flipkart Big Billion Days 2019, Amazon Great Indian Festival: Best TVs deals you should check out

Flipkart Big Billion Days, Amazon Great Indian Festival: Both Amazon and Flipkart are currently running their respective festive season sales. During these, they are offering consumers discounts and offers on a number of products from smartphones to home appliances.

Smart TVs is a category in which both of these e-commerce giants are offering a number of interesting deals on. So if you are looking to purchase a new Smart TV for your home, this might be the best time to do so. Here’s a list of the best Smart TVs you can purchase at the moment.

Samsung 7-in-1 UA32N4305ARXXL

The Samsung 7-in-1 UA32N4305ARXXL is a 32-inch Smart TV that Samsung recently launched in India. It is priced at Rs 14,999 during the sale. The device usually sells at Rs 17,999. It comes with an HD Ready display, which is 720p in resolution. The Samsung 7-in-1 series comes with a lot of unique features like support for HDR10 content, Micro Dimming Pro technology, Live Cast and more. It also comes with a Personal Computer Mode, which allows consumers to convert their TV into a quintessential PC.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro 32-inch

Xiaomi Mi TV 4A Pro is one of the cheapest Smart LED TVs you can get as of now at Rs 10,999. The TV sports a 32-inch HD-Ready panel. The TV comes with Google’s Android TV certification. It comes with support for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. While purchasing customers can also avail an additional discount of up to Rs 6,500 on exchange.

Vu 40GA (2019 Model)

Vu 40GA is a 40-inch full HD Certified Android LED TV. It is currently selling at Rs 18,499, down from its regular price of Rs 27,000. It comes with support for Dolby Audio and DTS Studio Sound. The device sports a full HD 40-inch panel and runs Google’s Android 9 Pie TV OS. Amazon is offering customers up to Rs 7,399.00 off on exchange.

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro is a 55-inch 4K LED TV with support for HDR10 content. It is currently available at Rs 37,999. The device runs Google’s Android TV OS with the company’s own PatchWall interface on top. The TV can also integrate the cable TV interface and its own interface into one, providing users with a seamless experience.

Samsung The Frame

Samsung The Frame also launched alongside the company’s 7-in-1 lineup of Smart TVs. It sports a 55-inch 4K QLED panel and is currently available at Rs 84,999. The TV has a refresh rate of 120Hz and it runs the company’s own Tizen OS paired with Bixby and Google Assistant. When the TV is turned off it will act as a photo frame and display a number of pictures in a timed manner.