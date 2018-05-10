Five Wear OS 2.0 smartwatches available in India that are compatible with Google Assistant

Wear OS 2.0 with the help of Google Assistant seems like a step in the right direction Wear OS 2.0 with the help of Google Assistant seems like a step in the right direction

Google recently rebranded its Android Wear operating system to Wear OS. With the rebranding, the company brought a lot of changes to the operating system (OS). One of the major changes was the integration of Google Assistant into the OS. Smartwatches till now may seem like a hit or a miss to some, but integration of Google Assistant into them seems like a step in the right direction. Today we will be listing five smartwatches which look good and run on Google’s Wear OS 2.0 and have Google Assistant at your disposal.

Huawei Watch 2 (Rs 25,999)

Huawei Watch 2 packs in a lot of sensors to appeal to the fitness crowd

The Huawei Watch 2 is one of the most rugged looking smartwatch on this list. It features a 1.2-inch AMOLED display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 processor, which is one of the latest processors released specifically for smart watches by Qualcomm. To appeal to a much more sporty crowd, Huawei has filled the smartwatch with a lot of sensors, which do make the watch a bit more bulkier than most of the other smartwatches in the market. But the company claims that users will be able to use it for six days on a single charge.

Fossil Gen 3 Q Explorist (Rs 19,995)

The Fossil Gen 3 Q Explorist is available in both metal and leather strap options The Fossil Gen 3 Q Explorist is available in both metal and leather strap options

Fossil unlike most of the other manufacturers on this list isn’t a tech brand, but a conventional watch brand. The experience of making premium watches since 1984 is what they bring to this comparatively new segment of the market. The Fossil Gen 3 Q Explorist is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 chip too. It sports a 1.73-inch OLED display with a rotatable dial on top which is very functional. The interchangeability of the straps makes the watch a lot more versatile, it can be dressed up or down as per the taste of the user.

Motorola Moto 360 – Gen 2 (Rs 23,999)

Motorola Moto 360 was one of the first round dial smartwatches to be released in the market

The Motorola Moto 360 (Gen 2) sports a 1.37-inch IPS LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 processor, this Wear OS 2.0 based smartwatch delivers all your notifications, tracks your daily life activity and of course, tells time. It is made out of stainless steel and comes with an IP67 dust and water resistance certification. The only disappointing part about the watch is the black bezel on the bottom edge of the display.

Asus ZenWatch 3 (Rs 18,999)

The The Asus ZenWatch 3 is one of the fastest charging smartwatches in the market

The Asus ZenWatch 3 sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 processor. The company claims that it is one of the fastest charging smartwatches currently available in the market, thanks to their Hypercharge technology. According to the claim, the watch is able to charge up to 60 per cent within 15 minutes. The smart watch has a full metal build and comes with IP67 dust and water resistance rating. It looks stunning, however, the Zenwatch 3 does not feature a heart rate sensor, which might be a dealbreaker for some.

Michael Kors Access (Rs 19,496)

The Michael Kors Access looks like a sturdy smartwatch and an appealing accessory The Michael Kors Access looks like a sturdy smartwatch and an appealing accessory

The Michael Kors Access looks amazing. The fact that the company offers a huge range of finishes and a number of interchangeable bands makes the watch a lot more versatile than many of its competitors. Coming to the specifications, the Michael Kors Access sports a 1.65-inch circular display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 2100 processor (no points for guessing that). Encased in stainless steel, this watch is suitable for those who prefer a good looking accessory around their wrist.

