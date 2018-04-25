Five useful tips to increase your Instagram followers

Instagram is a popular photo-sharing social media platform Instagram is a popular photo-sharing social media platform

Instagram is one of the most popular image sharing social media apps currently available. It became so popular among users that back in 2012, Facebook bought it for $1 billion. Users can upload their photos, videos, do live videos and much more in the app. Additionally, they can also make use of hashtags, tag people and companies, use location tags and put stories for others to see. Users can also control who sees the content they put up on the app. Considering that the app is extremely popular and has over 800 million users, we decided to tell you about a few tips and tricks that might help you increase your following.

Use location tagging to gain more local exposure

Geotagging the photos that you click can benefit your profile a lot. Instagram shows the local users your images in search, it also shows them to users that have been at the same location. This improves the reach of your photos, thus increasing your chances of gaining new followers. And won’t it be nice to connect with a user with similar interests. This method will not limit the reach of your photos to your followers who were going to see the images naturally, the new location targeted viewers will also see them now.

Use popular hashtags but don’t overdo them

Instagram allows users to add hashtags directly in the image

If you have used Twitter you know quite well about hashtags. The same concept is found on Instagram. Users can add relevant hashtags to posts so that the other users who might be interested in the topic will see your post and might like it or even follow you. Hashtags can be added at multiple places on Instagram. They can be added in the description or in the image directly. They can be also used in videos and stories thus expanding their reach too.

Tag relevant companies to get featured

This depends on the brand that you are tagging in the photo. Let’s say that I click an image of the Samsung Galaxy S9, post it on Instagram and tag Samsung on it. It is up to the brand if they want to repost my image or not. If the brand does repost the image, the user linked to the image gets credit for it and thus it makes people visit the users profile and follow them. This is a numbers game, so the more relevant images you put up tagging brands, the more are your chances of getting featured.

Make your images look good with filters and basic editing

The Instagram app is famous for its filters that a lot of people use in the app

Consistency is what needs to be there for users to gain new followers, and that is not only in the frequency of posting content to your handle but also in the quality of the content. We recommend users to take up a style of image/video posting to Instagram and stick to it. Some might dislike your style but there are a lot of people that may like it and end up following you to keep on seeing great content. What can help in this is that you edit the image to make it look good and add a few filters to it directly from the app fit your style and mood of the image.

Post original content and live videos daily

Posting original content is a thing that we can’t emphasise enough. Original content engages users and also prevents any company or person from claiming that you stole it from them. Similarly, you can do short live videos daily, interacting with your followers and people who join you for the live video, thus increasing your activity for the day. Additionally, the people who put up original content daily and who do live videos constantly are labelled as active users by Instagram and are ranked way higher than others.

Hope these tips are helpful for you to grow your Instagram audience and help you in becoming an influencer. However, if you don’t see instant results, don’t be discouraged. Anything worthwhile takes time to grow. Last but not the least, be sure to follow our handle @techookdotcom on Instagram for your daily dose of tech images.

