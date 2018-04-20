Five things you can do with Google Maps that you may not have known

Some of the tips mentioned over here might not be available to you just yet. But being familiar with the services we use has its own perks. Some of the tips mentioned over here might not be available to you just yet. But being familiar with the services we use has its own perks.

Google Maps is no longer a foreign territory to users. Especially when in a new city or an unfamiliar town, Google Maps turn out to be a smart local guide that can help you with directions to different places you may want to visit. But there is so much more that Google Maps can do that you may not have known. Well, not anymore. Because in this article, we have come up with some lesser-known tips and tricks that can save you a lot of time and simplify your overall experience with Google Maps. Some of the tips mentioned over here might not be available to you just yet. But being familiar with the services we use has its own perks. So let’s begin.

Download areas for offline navigation

If you are running low on data or facing connectivity issues or slow data connection, you can download certain areas when on Wi-Fi to access them later offline. First things first, make sure you are connected to internet and signed into your Google account.

1. Open Google Maps app and search for a specific area you want to download. For example, Colaba.

2. At the end of the results, tap on the area name. Find a download button to tap for offline access.

iOS users can follow the same procedure. However once you tap the area name, tap ‘More options’ button at the corner and select ‘Download offline map.’

Find and remember parking locations

If you are travelling to some place like a restaurant or movie theatre, you can search places to park your car beforehand. Once you reach there, you can simply park your vehicle and save that place to remember later.

1. Open Google Maps and search for destination. At the bottom right corner, select ‘Directions.’

2. Now, select ‘Steps & more.’ Find and tap the option ‘Find parking near destination.’

3. Once you get a parking space or garage, tap ‘Add parking’ and then ‘Start’

If you want to save your parking location, tap your current coordinates (blue dot) that shows your location. You need to tap the option ‘Save your parking.’

Make a restaurant reservation

Using Google Maps, you can also make online restaurant reservations. However, this feature is currently accessible in United States with restaurants that use OpenTable, a website that allows users to make real-time online restaurant reservations.

1. Open Google Maps and search for a restaurant. Once you get the results, tap on the restaurant name to explore more information.

2. If the restaurant uses OpenTable, you will find a section called ‘Find a table’ in addition to available time slots.

3. You need to update all necessary information like time and party size. You will then receive a confirmation email from OpenTable.

In case you want to cancel your reservation, open the confirmation email from OpenTable, select the option ‘Change’ and tap ‘Cancel.’

Share your live location with friends

Google Maps has a feature that allows users to share their real-time location with others. People you choose to share your location with can also keep an eye your GPS coordinates as you are moving.

1. First of all, you need to have the person you want to share your location with added in your Google contacts. So add a contact and Gmail address to your Google contacts.

2. Tap the hamburger menu at the top left corner. Select ‘Location sharing.’ You can select a duration and add people.

If the other person does not have a Google account, tap ‘More options’ button and copy the link to clipboard. You can share the link with that person over SMS, Messenger or any other instant messaging service you want.

Request an Uber or Ola ride

Using Google Maps, you can not only request an Uber or Ola ride, but also compare their rate as well as services.

1. Search for your destination, which in my case was ‘Gateway of India.’ Select directions and then ‘Ride’ as your mode of transport.

2. You can find different rates available for different cab aggregators. Choose your ride. It will then take you right into that particular app.

In case you have no Ola or Uber apps installed on your smartphone, you will need to install them by navigating to Google Play Store.

