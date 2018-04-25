Five smartphones that now offer good value for money after a price drop

Here are some of the best smartphones across various brands that offer far better value for money post price cut Here are some of the best smartphones across various brands that offer far better value for money post price cut

Every alternate month we witness a slew of smartphones being introduced by major OEMs and new entrants across varied price range. While the ultra-premium smartphones price ceiling is ever rising, even some mid-range smartphones at times are launched at a price tag which makes us wonder if the smartphone maker has accidentally typed in some wrong numbers (when price doesn’t go along with specifications). It is almost impossible to recommend such handsets at their asking price at launch. Price drops come as a relief and suddenly the product doesn’t seem bad at all. Here are five such picks from high to mid-range smartphone segments that got a price cut and are now a compelling buy at their new asking price.

Nokia 8 (Rs 27,990)

The Nokia 8 was launched in the Indian smartphone market for a price of Rs 36,999. The flagship smartphone, although came with premium specifications, couldn’t grab attention because of its simplistic design. However, HMD Global’s premium Nokia smartphone received a significant price drop earlier in February this year and it came down to Rs 28,999. The handset is currently retailing for Rs 27,990. At such a price, the Nokia 8 becomes a good value proposition if you are looking for a handset that has good imaging sensors and sturdy build. Of course, the Nokia 8 misses a few points like bezel-less display and water resistance, but the crisp Quad HD display, high-end Snapdragon 835 chipset and near stock Android UI delivers stellar performance.

Honor 8 pro (Rs 22,999)

The dual camera smartphone, Honor 8 Pro was launched at Rs 29,999 in July last year. Honor slashed the price of the smartphone and it is currently available for Rs 22,999 online. If your preference list has a large display, good camera and big battery, then the Honor 8 Pro ticks all the required boxes. The phone feature a 5.7-inch Quad HD display, runs the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 960 octa-core processor and packs a mammoth 4000mAh battery. The phone has 6GB RAM, 128GB internal storage and offers dual rear cameras with 12MP sensors that are rated among the best in the business. Additionally, the phone comes with Vulkan API support to deliver better 3D and graphics experience.

Moto G5S [4GB RAM model] (Rs 9,999)

Motorola’s mid-range smartphone, the Moto G5S debuted in India tagging a price of Rs 13,999. While the smartphone carried a mid-range price, the aspects underneath made users reconsider their purchase decision. However, the Moto G5S now retails at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM model with 32GB internal storage which seems a good deal if you want a device with decent camera, good display and bloatware-free experience. The Moto G5S features a 5.2-inch full HD display, a 16MP rear shooter and Snapdragon 430 SoC that can handle the day-to-day tasks with ease. Further, the phone offers near-stock Android UI.

iPhone SE (Rs 18,999)

There aren’t a handful of choices when it comes to purchasing an iPhone especially when you are on a tight budget. But once in a while, you get the opportunity to grab one (though not the high-end one) from Apple’s pricey phone list, courtesy of discounts dangled by e-retailers. iPhone SE can be a neat entry point into the iOS ecosystem and is currently available at a price of Rs 18,999 (original price Rs 26,000).The phone shares similar innards as the iPhone 6s but comes with a compact form factor. It features the same 12MP rear camera and comes with 4K video support.

LG G6 (Rs 29,500)

LG brought its 2017 flagship smartphone, the LG G6 to India at a premium price of Rs 51,900. The phone couldn’t gain traction despite its lucrative features all thanks to Samsung’s Galaxy S8 family and OnePlus offerings that took away LG G6’s charm. However, the phone now retails at a price of Rs 29,500 which makes it a pilfer deal.

The phone was one the first devices to offer Univisum ratio display. Although it carries a two-year-old Snapdragon 821 chipset, the performance is still fluid and its unique design, high quality camera sensors offer very good value proposition. The phone features a 5.7-inch FullVision 18:9 display, 4GB of RAM and 3300mAh battery. Like the Honor 8 Pro, the smartphone comes with Vulkan API support.

