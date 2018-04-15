Five reasons why you should still purchase a Sony PlayStation Vita over a Nintendo Switch

The latest generation of portable consoles from two of the biggest gaming giants The latest generation of portable consoles from two of the biggest gaming giants

Sony may have opted to discontinue the PS Vita in several parts of the world and many believe that the Nintendo Switch is the top portable gaming console currently. Despite that we have strong reasons to believe that the Vita is still a good buy. In fact, it may be a better buy than the Nintendo Switch even today. Here are five reasons why:

Portability

The PS Vita sports a 5-inch OLED or LCD display depending upon individual models. Its dimensions are 183.6 x 85.1 x 15.0 mm. Whereas the Nintendo Switch sports a 6.2-inch display with dimensions of 203.1 x 102 x 13.9 mm. Compared to the PS Vita, the Switch is a much bigger device. Just imagine a tablet with game controllers attached to both the sides. The Switch is almost impossible to pocket, whereas, the PS Vita can easily fit into most pockets. To carry the Switch, users require a proper casing so that the device isn’t damaged while you go from one place to another. However, just put a screen guard on the PS Vita and your display would stay perfectly fine.

The PS Vita sports a 5-inch display The PS Vita sports a 5-inch display

Better gaming graphics

Talking of raw numbers, the PS Vita doesn’t even touch the Nintendo Switch in terms of display quality. The PS Vita sports a 5-inch display with a resolution of 960 x 544 and the Nintendo Switch spots a 6.2-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The Switch might have an advantage over the PS Vita in the display resolution department, however, when it comes to the gaming graphics, we feel the PS Vita games are much more optimised and look better. There are a few games that look really good on the Switch and take advantage of the 720p display, but most games don’t and feel as if they were designed a generation ago.

Remote Play

You can plug the Switch into its dock and play with friends on a bigger display. However the one thing that you won’t be able to do with the Switch is play all of your other console games on it wherever you are. The PS Vita users on the other hand can use Remote Play and play any of your PlayStation 3/4 titles on it wherever you are, all that you need to do is have a good Internet connection. The PS Vita with the help of remote play can also double as an add-on controller for your PS4 when you need to play with friends and are a controller short. However, you will need to figure out where the controls exactly are before starting a game.

Remote Play is a really nifty feature which allows to take your PS4 anywhere with you Remote Play is a really nifty feature which allows to take your PS4 anywhere with you

A huge library of games for the Vita

The PlayStation Vita already has huge AAA titles like God of War Collection, Injustice: Gods Amongst Us and Uncharted: Golden Abyss just to name a few. It also has a ton of third party and indie games which till date haven’t stopped coming out. There is also a huge gaming library of the PS1 and the PS2 games which the consumers can access with the help of digital downloads. The game library for the Switch is nowhere close to that of the Vita.

Online network subscriptions

Sony via its PlayStation Network gives users a number of free games to play Sony via its PlayStation Network gives users a number of free games to play

We know that Nintendo is set to launch its own online subscription this September, but until then users don’t have an alternative to purchasing the games through the usual channels. Whereas the PS Vita has the PSN subscription, which allows users to access a ton of additional content, play multiplayer online on Sony’s servers and the best of them all, Sony on a monthly basis provides users with free games to play on their PS Vita, PS4, PS VR and the PS3. The subscription cost may seem a touch high at start, but when you factor in the free games that you will be getting, you won’t feel the pinch.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd