Five reasons why you should purchase a Windows PC over its Apple counterparts

We recently did an article about five reasons why you need to purchase a Mac. Now, it is time to give Windows a fair evaluation. After all, it hasn’t been a market leader for no reason.

Windows powered PCs are much more affordable

Due to Windows being a licensed software, most of the major PC manufacturers bundle their desktops and laptops with it. This makes the number of Windows PCs in the market skyrocket compared to other operating systems. Due to there being many Windows powered PCs in the market there is high competition amongst the manufacturers, which leads to them releasing PCs in every price range. And if the price to specifications comparison is done between Windows PCs and Macs, PCs do come out on top. You can get a decent PC or laptop with Windows pre-installed for around Rs 25,000. However, the cheapest Mac available in the market is the MacBook Air which costs Rs 57,000.

Windows has a lot of software

There is at least one software for a users every need There is at least one software for a users every need

Windows as a platform has been in existence for very long, which has given developers a lot of time to produce software for the same. And due to them having a huge chunk of the market in-terms of numbers, developers prefer to develop their software for the Windows operating system. Due to the high customisability, Windows offers a lot more options compared to any other operating system when it comes to the bigger apps.

Windows PCs are much more flexible from a hardware and software point

First and foremost, Windows PCs let users upgrade whatever they want to upgrade, whereas on the Mac side of the world, users are mostly stuck to what they paid for initially. A user can simply go and purchase a pre-built PC as per his liking or just build one that exactly suits their needs. Mac, with the newer versions of its operating system, keeps on dropping support for previous software, whereas Microsoft continues to support its older versions a lot longer.

A better gaming experience

There is a PC/Laptop for every type of gamer in the market There is a PC/Laptop for every type of gamer in the market

Apple usually skimps on the graphics side of the hardware, whereas on the Windows side you will see manufacturers adding additional graphic cards to improve the quality of the PCs. This results in there being fewer games that can be played on a Mac comfortably. On the Linux side, there aren’t many game developers that make games for these platforms. As a result, the number Windows games can easily gobble up the games that are made for the Mac.PCs also have the ability to stream and play games from both the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox One making the library of Windows games even bigger.

Much more space

Apple on its Macs tends to use an SSD instead of a traditional hard drive which does increase the speed of the compute, but in turn leaves the user wanting much more space to store his/her files. To do this the users have to go and purchase an external hard drive that they then have to carry everywhere. Whereas on the Windows PCs there are multiple configurations for the user to choose from. There are traditional hard drive and SSD combos to give both speed and space to the user. There are PCs with huge inexpensive hard drives to give users a lot of space to store their data, in addition to a low capacity SSD which gives them the best experience in terms of speed.

