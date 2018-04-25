Five popular smartphone camera modes and what they are meant to do

Unlike DSLR, the smartphone cameras don’t offer extensive controls but you get an array of options that help snap images good enough to post on social media platforms Unlike DSLR, the smartphone cameras don’t offer extensive controls but you get an array of options that help snap images good enough to post on social media platforms

Smartphone camera sensors have evolved over the past few years and they have rendered the point and shoot cameras category obsolete to a great extent. Thanks to the improving technology, the price of entry-level DSLRs has declined and some even fall below the premium smartphone price range. One cannot deny the fact that smartphones have taken up the role of portable cameras to capture moments easily and quickly.

Unlike DSLR, the smartphone cameras don’t offer extensive controls but you get an array of options that help snap images good enough to post on social media platforms. They come with a bunch of shooting modes that help you take different kinds of shots in different conditions. If you are yet to try your hands at some of these camera modes, let us give you a brief insight of what these nifty options do for you.

HDR mode-

The HDR mode in smartphones enables you to take appealing images with better contrast to enhance the shots. The mode basically takes multiple images clicked at different exposures in quick succession and merge them using the software. By combining these multiple images it produces a single image with brighter colours and contrast with highlights in the right places. There isn’t a strict rule about when to use the HDR mode, but keeping the mode on while capturing shots of sky in daylight, shooting a photo of the subject with minimal light in the foreground (subject facing away from the light source), landscapes with mixed contrast, backlit scenes can yield better output.



Panorama Mode-

Panorama Mode brought a revolution to the camera industry. It allowed users to capture much more in a single shot, making the images appear lot more intriguing. The Panorama mode allows you to tell the story in a bigger shot. To use the mode, a user needs to move the smartphone parallelly (called panning) along a predefined line to get the shot. The camera takes multiple shots on the single plane, stitches together the multiple images to create a wide panoramic image. Panorama shots are extremely helpful in shooting scenic beauty where a user wants all the elements in the environment to show up in a single frame.

Portrait mode-

Portrait mode or the bokeh effect has become a common phenomenon and frequently used effect in smartphones these days. The mode is supposed to add an artistic effect to your captured photo by keeping the foreground sharp and blurring the background. The mode best conveys the effect while shooting faces from up close. To add a cherry on top, try using the rule of thirds by placing the subject in the right or left one-third of the frame. Try it and enjoy the results.



Monochrome mode-

In photography, monochrome stands for capturing an image in black and white shades. This is done either directly by the sensor or during post-processing of an image, which takes a coloured image and combines the values of multiple channels and presents the image in black and white as per the brightness. This effect sometimes helps the user bring much more depth to their photograph and add aesthetic touch to the shot. Capturing faces in monochrome often produces great results.

Burst mode-

The camera in your smartphone can play amazing tricks if you pick the right mode in the right situation. One such fun element is the burst mode that takes several shots in rapid succession. The mode comes handy when you are trying to capture a moving subject or action shots. The only devil here is that these numerous shots can easily fill up storage on your device. So make it a point to delete the clones that you don’t need soon after clicking them.

