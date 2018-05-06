Five PlayStation 4 accessories that can enhance your gaming experience

Sony’s PlayStation 4 is one of the most popular gaming consoles in the market currently Sony’s PlayStation 4 is one of the most popular gaming consoles in the market currently

Any owner of the Sony PlayStation 4 will be able to state the fact, that it is one of the best purchases they ever made. Even if they just own a couple of games, they would have had a great time playing those. However, when a few accessories are added to the mix, the gaming experience is enhanced and taken to a whole new level. Therefore we decided to curate a list of the five accessories that every PlayStation 4 owner should have.

PlayStation VR

As per most of the technology tycoons, virtual reality (VR) is the next big thing. Companies like Facebook, HTC, Sony and many more are already working on gadgets that make use of this technology. If you want to experience what all this VR fuss is about, the PlayStation VR is one of the cheapest ways of doing it. The VR experience on the PlayStation is getting better with regular updates. However, to use a PlayStation VR you would be required to get a PlayStation camera with it. Just a recommendation, if you really want to feel that you are inside the game, you should also get a pair of Move controllers along with it.

PlayStation Plus Subscription

Owning a PS4 sometimes feels like a burden when everytime to get a new game you have to shell out Rs 3000 on an average. Which is where Sony’s PlayStation Plus Subscription comes into play. The subscription is offered for one month, three months and annual durations. Every month Sony give away free PS4, PS Vita and PS3 games to PS Plus members. Alongside all of this, the company also offers members free online play of games on their servers and access to cloud storage for saved games. Sony, for PS Plus members, keeps offering heavily discounted games from time to time. To access any of these free games the players should have an active PS Plus subscription. However, if the players have purchased a discounted game it’s his to keep for good.

An Internal Hard Drive

The PlayStation 4 comes in two internal storage variants 500GB and 1TB. Considering that an average game crosses 50GB per download plus the game save data, you will be running out of memory very soon. The good thing about the PS4 is that it comes with the capability of expanding the internal storage. Users can very easily swap out their old stock hard drive and add a bigger one by following the instructions here – http://www.playstation.com/en-in/get-help/help-library/system—hardware/storage—data/upgrade-playstation-4-hdd/. After replacing your hard drive with a bigger and better one that suits your needs you can download and save many games to you library.

Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel

Any car racing video game lover would know that playing on a gamepad vs playing on a racing wheel has tons of differences. Racing with a gamepad might be ok but, racing behind a real wheel brings a different feeling and instincts to a player. With the help of it the players can take precise turns and have the perfect throttle response. The Logitech G29 Driving Force Racing Wheel runs on the PS4 and is also compatible with PCs and the PS3.

PlayStation Vita

Technically the PS Vita is a separate console all together. However, it acts as a really good accessory for the PS4. The Vita is much more expensive than a traditional DualShock 4 controller for the PS4. However, it supports remote play, which is a feature that allows the players to play their PS4 games from anywhere with a good internet connection. With the PS Vita players can also control their PS Plus membership and can start any game downloads to their PlayStation 4. Though, the PS Vita is not getting any AAA titles anymore, one thing to keep in your mind is that there are over a thousand games already made for the console. So you won’t be running out of titles to play any soon.

We do hope that you select some of these accessories to enhance your gaming experience.

