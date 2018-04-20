Five must have DSLR accessories for better photography

A professional photographer understands the necessity of important peripherals that are required in specific situations A professional photographer understands the necessity of important peripherals that are required in specific situations

DSLR cameras these days come for a price similar to that of a premium smartphone. Even a cheap DSLR can capture striking shots if you know a few basic yet essential photography tricks. But just buying a camera and volleying into the wild is not enough to get exceptional output. A professional photographer understands the necessity of important peripherals that are required in specific situations. But in case if you are new to this field, you must have these basic accessories that play the perfect supporting cast to get better images and make your shooting more easier.

UV/Protection filters-

A UV/protection filter helps saving your precious camera lens from any accidental damage. The filter also protects against dust, scratches on the front element of the lens. Some photographers say that using these filters create flare or cause loss of light, however, if you choose a good quality filter it won’t affect the image quality.

The UV/Protection filter protects against dust, scratches on the front element of the lens The UV/Protection filter protects against dust, scratches on the front element of the lens

Choosing lens-

Most photographers like to shoot landscapes, architecture, while some like to indulge more in wildlife, portraits or ‘close sports.’ The right camera lens is necessary to capture sharp, captivating photographs with good details. There are several lenses available in the market, however, you need to understand what each lens is capable of shooting, the type of subject you intend to click and the most important factor – your budget. Most cameras come with the default 18-55mm lens which does the basic day-in day-out shooting. But if you want to capture good portraits, product shots with sharp details and blur background, a prime lens can help you get the best out of it. A prime lens basically has a fixed focal length with high aperture value.

The right camera lens is necessary to capture sharp, captivating photographs with good details The right camera lens is necessary to capture sharp, captivating photographs with good details

If you want to take shots from a distance, then picking a telephoto lens will be an ideal option. These lenses are heavier than the standard lens, but are helpful in situation when you want a close range but can’t go near the subject (mostly in sports and wildlife photography). Meanwhile, wide angle lens is an answer to those who desire photographing landscapes, coloured interiors etc. The wide-angle lens has short focal length that can fit in more elements into a scene. These lenses are ideal for action sports as well.

Tripods-

While taking photos in low light or during night, a tripod is a must to avoid shaky images. A good sturdy tripod is also useful while capturing landscape. But while tripods save your treasured night shots, picking a good quality tripod is a must to also save your DSLR equipment. While purchasing a tripod, place the camera on the tripod and check whether it can handle the weight. Ideally, a tripod should be able to handle twice the weight of your DSLR and lens.

Remote Shutter Release-

The remote shutter release is another important ingredient to save camera shake. While capturing photos with slow shutter speeds, a single vibration can cause blurred image. A remote shutter release comes in handy in such situation, where instead of touching the camera you just need to tap the button and it will trigger the shutter. There are dozens of remote shutter release available that are lightweight and some with wired option too.

A remote shutter release comes in handy while capturing photos with slow shutter speed A remote shutter release comes in handy while capturing photos with slow shutter speed

Lens cleaning kit-

If the front element on the lens has dust or dirt on it then there is a fair chance that you may get hazy or dusky images mostly while shooting in daylight or in bright light condition. Besides, wiping off lens with any cloth might lead to scratches and thus permanent damage, which is why carrying a lens cleaning kit is a must. There are plenty of brands that you can choose from depending on your budget.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd