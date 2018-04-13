Five horror games you must play on your Android smartphone

Nowadays, games can cater to specific occasions like Halloween or Friday the 13th Nowadays, games can cater to specific occasions like Halloween or Friday the 13th

Smartphone games have evolved beyond categories, even in the horror games genre. Nowadays, games can cater to specific occasions like Halloween or Friday the 13th. And while this day (which has been considered unlucky since Biblical times) has hit this month’s cauldron, we have handpicked some impressive horror games that rule the charts and will chill your spine. A word of discretion – don’t play these games before signing off to bed.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s series

The Five Nights at Freddy’s series became a popular title since its deployment on iOS and Android platform. The series of adventure horror games brings spookiness with living robots that try to kill you. All you need to do is play as an overnight security guard, sit somewhere and try not to get killed. If you survive you win the game. Enriched with horror mythos, this series includes a total of five installments that you can play through. Each game has different mechanics but all of them do create an atmosphere of turbulence with those macabre looking robots. The series is not free and each game carries a different price on it.

Into the Dead 2

Into the Dead 2 is another popular horror game series that brings an exciting yet shrill gameplay experience. Like the Into the Dead first version, you need to run and survive till you can. However, unlike in the first series where you had to run endlessly just to make the next best score, this series adds a narrative with multiple endings. The game has more gameplay mechanics as well, with the character (James) that runs through the drove of zombies and shoots them while running for survival. The game is available both on iOS and Android platform for free.

Eyes: The Horror Game

Eyes: The Horror Game is said to be the first independent horror title on Android that is played from first-person perspective. The target is to get inside an abandoned mansion, collect the money and get out. But while this sounds all so simple, you need to defy ghastly places. The dark environment, impeding sound manages to create sheer nervousness. The objective is to collect bags and avoid being touched by the ghosts haunting the abandoned mansion. We would recommend you to keep a small torch on the side just in case you are playing in a completely dark and silent room.

Unkilled

Unkilled is the first-person shooter that offers visually appealing graphics, more than 300 missions to arch with ‘boss fights’, online PvP (Player versus Player) modes and more. The ruthless combat gameplay lets you design your hero for PvP mode and engage in battle with real opponents in five discrete environments. The target is to pick your weapon and barrage those vexatious zombies. Good thing about this game is that you get to kill the horde of zombies for free.

Abandoned School

This creepy gray-tone survival horror game will take away your smile with its eerie puzzles. The game takes you to a school where a boy tries to find out the reason behind his brother’s suspcious death. The point and click game has breath-taking visuals and sound to scare you out.

You need to explore the classrooms, solve puzzles and delve into the truth of past memories linked to the abandoned school. The game is free to download on Google Play Store.

