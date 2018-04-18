Five horror games for iOS that can give you nightmares

Horror games genre has revived over the past few years, and you now get a plenty of games for your smartphones that will anoint you with cold creeps Horror games genre has revived over the past few years, and you now get a plenty of games for your smartphones that will anoint you with cold creeps

Horror games have remained untouched to an extent even today. Although we instantly download any new game that comes up either on Google Play Store or App Store, we always give a second thought while picking up any title from this genre. Horror games genre has revived over the past few years, and you now get a plenty of games for your smartphones that will anoint you with cold creeps. We have handpicked some of the scariest mobile games that you can play on your iPhone or iPad.

Slender Rising

Slender rising was introduced by Michael Hegemann back in 2012 on the iOS platform. Based on the Slender Man mythos, this game offers you hide and seek and three more twined ‘grounds’ – an old asylum, labyrinthine ruins and an abandoned town. The eerie part of the game is when you walk into the foggy woods alone hunting down for the final scrap of paper and saving yourself from meeting the gaze of the faceless man in a passe midnight black suit. It gets onerous if you catch a glimpse of Slender man, the screen fizzles and cracks and if you can’t make fast escape from his sight, the black tentacles from his back will rip you apart. To save yourself from spasmodic attacks, you will have to swipe hard on the screen. A mixture of the oppressive environment, shriek sound in the background, a soup of haunting playgrounds and the faceless man creates an absurd experience all throughout the gameplay.

Year Walk

This eerie game was developed by Swedish game developer Simogo back in 2013. Year Walk is said to be based on Swedish custom folk Årsgång, where a person has to walk solo ideally on Christmas or New Year’s Eve at night. The walker requires to meet challenges to ‘see visions’ of what would happen next year. Walking into the woods on a winter night will creep you out peculiarly in a surreal set. Venturing into a forest filled with unnerving visions, mythic creatures from the ‘Scandinavian folklore’ and cryptic puzzles, Year Walk brings a strange and confusing landscape. Besides solving the puzzles, the game has a free companion app that takes you deeper into the ‘folklore aspect’ and elaborates the history behind the ‘game’s roots’. If you want to taste a vision quest that is set in 19th century Sweden and get a glimpse of the future you can download the app. All you need is to walk to the church at night and reach alive saving yourself from mysterious creatures roaming in the dark.

Lost Within

Lost Within created by the folks at AMZN Mobile LLC, this game gives you the privilege to explore an insane asylum. The game brings a pack of horror elements perfect to jumpscare you. The game takes you to an abandoned asylum from where you need to escape from a horde of horrifying creatures and survive. The salient graphics, spooky music, dark secrets, some great gameplay mechanics; Lost Within can surely be a good pick for those who are in thirst for good trepidation. The game is available on iOS for a price of Rs 299.

Home

Most of you might not like this pixel art game at first, but wait till you experience the unsettling environment. Designed by indie developer Benjamin Rivers, this typical horror game makes sure to bring sheer nervousness. The game doesn’t include any monster, but the pixelated graphics, the creepy house and sinister scenes offers an unraveling horror experience. As you dive your character deep into the story, you will confront numerous decision that will influence the outcome of the game. You need to explore rooms, find items and solve puzzles and assort the pieces together. Solve the mystery and the discoveries are sure to baffle you.

The School: White Day

The School: White Day is a remake of the popular South Korean PC cult classic that came in the year 2001.The game puts you in a creepy school filled with fiends, ‘off-kilter janitor.’ Locked in that scary school overnight, the game doesn’t seek you to fight monsters, rather find a place to hide and survive till sun rises. The game features seven different endings depending on choices a player make.

The game gives you deathless terror making you run through the haunted school without any armour and save yourself from being spotted by the ghosts or the ‘murderous janitor.’ This horror mobile game comes for a price of Rs 549.

