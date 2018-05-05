Five games whose sequel is better than the original: Part 3

Most of the times sequels are not able to handle the hype that the original game made Most of the times sequels are not able to handle the hype that the original game made

Till now we have done two articles in this series that talk about popular games whose sequels are even better than the original. In case you missed those, you can read the part 1 here and part 2 here. Given the popularity of the articles, we have decided to give in to the demand of our readers and write a third part. So without wasting any more time let us jump straight into it.

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City

GTA series of games provided the players with an open-world environment where they could do anything they wanted. Grand Theft Auto 1 and 2 had the same principles but were totally different in gameplay and looks. The players had to play in the top-down view and the physics of it didn’t feel so natural. GTA III should be the game that you might say we should give the credit for bringing a much more 3D and interactive environment to the game. Instead, we are giving it to Vice City, as it was the instalment that made GTA that took every element several notches up and made it a house name. It is one of those games that people find hard to stop once they start playing.

Mass Effect 2

When Mass Effect originally came out, the developers promised the fans a trilogy and that was not all. They also promised that the players would be able to carry over the saved game files between games. Mass Effect took whatever the company saw that the players loved and added a lot more features to it and at the same time improved the game drastically. In Mass Effect 2 the physics and mechanics of the game were much more improved, while at the same time also bringing in a big twist in the storyline that made the players come back for more. Bioware, with Mass Effect 2, upped the ante so much that even its own Mass Effect 3 game struggled to surpass it.

Killzone 2

Killzone was said to be Sony’s answer to Microsoft’s Halo. However, when it released, the game despite being a decent first-person shooter could not reach the levels of Halo. The game was really good and I personally liked it, but Halo had a much better story and gameplay. All that changed when the company in 2009 decided to release a sequel to this, Killzone 2. In Killzone 2 the company made a lot of design and gameplay changes, in turn, making the game much more realistic and relatable. Add to that a strong story. This got the players playing the game on and on just to know what happened next. The game also received a lot of help from the generation jump that the PlayStation took back then.

Assassin’s Creed II

I have had my fair share of issues with the Assassin’s Creed series of games, especially with Black Flag. Keeping my personal issues aside, one cannot deny that the series had a huge impact on the gaming community. The first Assassin’s Creed was where it all started, however, that game lacked mission diversity and had iffy physics which affected the gameplay. All of this changed when the second instalment of the game released. The game had precision controls, better-looking combat styles and an overall better designed open-world to explore. Players could explore, do missions and perform assassinations. This game had it all. If you liked good combat and wanted the physics to be perfect it had something for you, if you liked to perform missions and get ahead in the game, you could do that too. And if you simply wanted to roam around and perform various assassinations, it wouldn’t stop you.

Pokemon Gold and Silver

The original Pokemon games were very good and most people had a blast playing them. In fact, they were so popular that they ended up getting a spin-off TV-Series and comics which are still continuing. Just like evolution, the games with its future versions got better and better. However, Gold and Silver was the game that started the evolution of Pokemon gaming. The first thing that the Gold and Silver game brought to the franchise was impressive graphics. They may not look so great now, but at the time of release they were very good. The new version also brought to players a new region to explore and along with new Pokemons to capture. A lot of new stuff introduced in this game has passed the test of time and survived till now.

