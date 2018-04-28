Five games whose sequel is better than the original: Part 2

Video games help you reduce stress and here are some games that you need to try Video games help you reduce stress and here are some games that you need to try

Just a while ago we did an article on five games whose sequels were better than the original. Due to the world of gaming being so huge, listing just five games doesn’t do it enough justice. Hence we decided to write a sequel which consists of five more games that are also better than their predecessors.

Mafia II (2010)

Mafia 2 was released back in 2010 Mafia 2 was released back in 2010

Mafia went up against Grand Theft Auto III as an open-world crime game. But unlike the GTA series, it took Mafia around eight years to spawn a sequel, Mafia II. There are a few naysayers who claim that Mafia II lacks the magic of the original due to slow gameplay. However, there is a huge chunk of the gaming community who agree that the wait was completely worth it. Mafia II has a very interesting story mode that gets players hooked. There are also really good cinematic moments that you get to see while playing the game. The main thing that goes for the game is its characters having a strong story to back them and a much friendlier open-world environment compared to the GTA series.

Portal 2

Portal 2 was released back in 2011 Portal 2 was released back in 2011

Portal was bundled with The Orange Box back in 2007 as a bonus game and it was highly welcomed in the land of over-saturated action and first-person shooters. Portal brought a fresh new aspect to these kinds of games with the introduction of some unique puzzles. The game was an instant hit, but there was one problem with it – the game was very small. Valve, after a gap of 4 years, released Portal 2 erasing the complaint. Valve expanded the storyline too while still keeping the users engaged by adding a slew of new features to it, the most notable being Co-op support. To be precise, Portal 2 in every sense was a much better sequel.

Batman: Arkham City

Batman Arkham City was released back in 2011 Batman Arkham City was released back in 2011

Some might say that the Arkham series is one of the best Batman video game series currently available. Batman: Arkham Asylum is where it all started, the game was highly appreciated by the public for having a good storyline along with excellent gameplay. The game was also criticised for its unbearable boss fights and being limited to the Asylum only. All of this was heard and implemented by the developers of the game who then released the much better Batman: Arkham City. In Batman: Arkham City the company improved the gameplay a lot and also gave players the ability to roam free and perform tasks in an open-world environment. The developers didn’t stop there, they also gave players the boss fights they desired.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released back in 2009 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 was released back in 2009

Call of Duty (CoD) is one of the first games that comes to a mind when people say FPS. The game series is widely loved and appreciated across the globe. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 brought to users a great campaign including a really good storyline along with the agony of realistic violence. The game presented players with a way to experience war. Modern Warfare 2 added various features and aspects to the gameplay and the storyline that not just matched the magic of the original but overtook it and became one of the highest selling CoD games worldwide. The single-player mode of the game was interesting, however, what helped the game be better than the original was the multi-player aspect of it with lot more maps, weapons, perks and a faster play.

Resident Evil 4

Resident Evil 4 was released back in 2005 Resident Evil 4 was released back in 2005

Most people give credit to the original Resident Evil game to bring forth the Survival Horror genre of gaming. Resident Evil 1, 2 and 3 might play their own role in the world of horror gaming, but Resident Evil 4 takes the game to another level. To make the game better than the original, the developers took the original classic Survival Horror style and blended it with the modern action-oriented gameplay. Resident Evil 4 was able to strike a perfect balance between the old and new making it a much better game than any of its prequels. The game keeps the players on their toes but at the same time does not make it extremely difficult for them.

