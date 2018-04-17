Five games from your childhood that deserve to be remade for Android/iOS: Part 2

Childhood games that require a comeback Childhood games that require a comeback

Children these days are spending a lot of time playing video games with adults scolding them in the background. However, some of these adults were no different in their childhoods. If companies were to port any of those old classics to Android or iOS, these adults would be stuck on their smartphones with a feeling of nostalgia. Hence, we decided to compile a list of five games that we wish the companies would bring back. Just five games were too few to sooth our nostalgia, so here is a sequel to that list. We had listed games like Super Mario Bros. and Road Rash in our first list so please be sure to check that out.

Midtown Madness

Midtown Madness was released back in 1999 by Microsoft for the users who wanted a good open-world racing game. The game was immensely popular and received a total of two sequels. In the game, the players had to compete and finish races in the desired positions to open new cars and areas. The game became popular at that time because most racing games then were in a controlled environment of a race track. Whereas in Midtown Madness, as the name suggests, the races took place in a street racing environment across the city. The game also allowed friends to compete with each other over a LAN or Internet connection.

Disney’s Aladdin

Aladdin first graced our gaming consoles back in 1993 for the Mega Drive. The game after a few years got ported by SEGA to the NES, GameBoy, Windows among others. The game was extremely popular, and as per reports, the company sold over 10 million copies worldwide. The game was a side-scroller with Aladdin running across the levels, avoiding obstacles and reaching the end point to finish the level. The game involved Aladdin avoiding traps, running from guards, throwing knives and hand to hand combat. In the game, the players were also able to interact with the environments and the other characters making the game more dynamic.

Hudson’s Adventure Island

Hudson’s Adventure Island is a lot similar to Mario, as in the player’s main objective here is to save the princess too. However, the gameplay dynamics were a lot different than Mario, and it had a unique kind of style. A version of the game is available for Android from a different developer, but it isn’t even able to touch the magic of the original. In the game, a young man goes to Adventure Island to save Princess Tina from the Evil Witch Doctor. There are tons of enemies and interesting power-ups to keep the adventure going.

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time

Legend of Zelda games just like Mario and Pokemon have found a cult following within the gaming universe. Legend of Zelda to this date continues to get sequels and reboots. The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time was extremely popular and one of the best games for the NES at the time of release. The company followed it with The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask, one of the most critically acclaimed Zelda game till date. In the game, players have to control the protagonist Link who has to protect the kingdom of Hyrule and save the princess. Link on his first try is unable to save the kingdom and after seven years with the Master Sword has to come back and save the kingdom along with Princess Zelda. One of the foundation stones of RPG games this.

Sonic the Hedgehog

Sonic has been one of the most loved characters for the 90s kids, so it makes sense to end the list with Sonic the Hedgehog. The series involves the speedster hedgehog, Sonic along with his friends – Tails, Knuckles and Amy defeating Doctor Eggman. Doctor Eggman has a plan of world domination which these kids have to spoil. The game is really interesting and keeps you hooked by giving the players newer and newer obstacles they have to cross. Players can also play as the other characters who have other abilities thus making the gameplay dynamic. The game can be played alone as well as with friends depending on your mood.

Are there more games that deserve to be here? Should there be a third list? Do let us know in the comments section and we will oblige.

