FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia: How to ask Siri and Google Assistant for live football scores and related information

FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia commences tomorrow June 14th with Russia starting their campaign against Saudi Arabia in the opening game. Keeping all the excitement about the tournament intact since the day 1, indianexpress.com has come up with a simple guide for all the football fans across the world on how to check football score live online and keep oneself updated with FIFA World Cup 2018 action using Google Assistant and Apple Siri virtual assistants. Here is everything you need to know:

FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia: How to ask Google Assistant for live football score

First things first, you have to setup Google Assistant on your smartphone if you haven’t done that already. Long-press the home button to trigger the Google Assistant. Follow all the on-screen instructions to be able to get started with it. Now that you have successfully setup Google Assistant on your smartphone, long-press the home button and wake Google Assistant up. Alternatively, you can also say “Hey Google” or “Ok Google.”

If you want to keep yourself updated with FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia, you can ask the Assistant “What’s the news about FIFA?” Google Assistant will then respond to your question with the relevant news stories trending in real-time. Similarly, you can ask Google Assistant “FIFA Live Score” for real-time Football score. You can also ask about fixtures or specific questions about favourite teams. For example, “When does Mexico Play?”

FIFA World Cup 2018 Russia: How to ask Siri for live football score

Similar to Google Assistant, Apple iPhone users can make use of Siri virtual assistant to keep themselves updated with FIFA World Cup action this year. Siri has added support for football in countries like Brazil, Russia, Denmark, Finland, Malaysia, Turkey, Thailand, Saudi Arabia and Israel. This comes as an addition to 26 other countries that support Siri sports including India.

All you can do is fire up Siri and ask for live Football scores, fixtures, point table and more. If you are an iOS user, try asking Siri questions like “When does Germany play Mexico?” You can be as much specific as you want, courtesy of questions like “What teams are in group B?” If you want to know about players, you can also ask Siri “Who is in the Argentina squad?”

This is just the tip of the iceberg. You can ask both the assistants a lot more questions pertaining to match statistics, player information, team composition and more. Even if they occasionally fail to provide you will some specific information, you can be assured of a quirky reply that will put a smile on your face.

