BSNL Rs 98 plan, Rs 117 plan: How they compare against Airtel, Jio, Vodafone prepaid plans

BSNL Rs 98 latest prepaid plan offering 1.5GB daily data for 26 days is out. With this new plan, BSNL aims to compete with the likes of Jio Rs 149, Airtel Rs 149/199 and Vodafone Rs 199 plans. But for some reasons, it doesn’t offer any voice calling benefits. But you need not worry since BSNL recently announced another plan that costs Rs 117 and offers unlimited voice calls and 1GB daily data for 28 days. So, if free calls are what you are looking for, you should better go with BSNL Rs 117 plan. But if data is all that matters to you, BSNL Rs 98 plan seems like an ideal choice. Let’s see how it fares against the competition from Airtel, Jio and Vodafone.

Starting with Jio Rs 149 plan, it too offers 1.5GB daily high-speed data for 28 days. As a result, users end up availing a total 42GB of 4G data with a cost per GB of Rs 3.54. Additionally, Jio offers unlimited calls (local, STD and roaming), daily 100 SMS and unrestricted access to all popular Jio apps and services. In comparison, Jio Rs 149 plan costs Rs 51 more than BSNL’s. But at the same time, Jio users also benefit from unlimited calls and SMS.

But as we mentioned before, BSNL Rs 117 plan is suitable for those who seek unlimited calling and SMS benefits. And if you purchase that one, you’ll end up with 1GB daily data as opposed to 1.5GB daily data one receives after purchasing BSNL Rs 98 plan. It should be worth noting that BSNL Rs 117 plan offers a total 28GB data with cost per GB of Rs 4.18. Also, BSNL’s data connectivity is locked to a 3G network in most regions. So despite BSNL’s plan being cheaper, it doesn’t exactly offer the same speed or as much data as Jio, thus making the Jio 149 plan superior of the two in terms of overall value for money too.

Airtel Rs 199 and Vodafone Rs 199 plans, on the other hand, have exact similar offerings. Both the plans offer 1.4GB daily data for 28 days, in addition to unlimited local, STD and roaming calls and 100 SMS per day. Both Airtel and Vodafone users can claim a total 39.2GB data with a cost per GB of Rs 5.07. Airtel has another Rs 149 plan for 28 days. It offers 1GB 4G data per day. All other benefits remain pretty much the same. In this case, the BSNL 117 plan has a slight edge in terms of cost per GB but not necessarily in terms of speed.

