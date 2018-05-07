Best smartphones you can buy under Rs 10,000 (May 2018)

If you are looking for a smartphone under Rs 10,000 that brings along some nifty features at an affordable price, we have the Redmi Note 5, Moto G5S and more for you to choose from. If you are looking for a smartphone under Rs 10,000 that brings along some nifty features at an affordable price, we have the Redmi Note 5, Moto G5S and more for you to choose from.

The budget segment is the most sought after in the Indian smartphone market and few Chinese OEMs have relished success. Over the past few years we have witnessed some great offerings from the popular Chinese brands Xiaomi, Honor etc. While these companies have introduced budget smartphones with good features, there are too many options available in the market that makes it difficult to choose the best from the lot. If you are looking for a smartphone within the Rs 10,000 budget that brings along some nifty features at an affordable price, then we have compiled a list that will help you in picking the best one

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 (Rs 9999)

The Redmi Note 5 is built out of metal with antenna bands running on top and bottom of the rear panel.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 is one of the best offering from Xiaomi in the sub-10000 price segment. The phone features a tall 5.99-inch display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels. The display has decent colour reproduction and the viewing angles are pretty good. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset capable enough to manage most of your daily tasks. The Redmi Note 5 is built out of metal with antenna bands running on top and bottom of the rear panel. The phone pegs a huge 4000mAh battery and runs Android Nougat. In terms of camera, the Redmi Note 5 offers a decent 12MP primary camera and a 5MP front facing camera. The Xiaomi smartphone is available for at an affordable price of Rs 9999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage version.

Infinix Hot S3 (Rs 8999)

The highlight of the phone is its big 4000mAh battery, a 20MP front facing camera with LED flash and Android Oreo OS with the in-house XOS Hummingbird 3.0 UI on top.

Infinix, the Hong Kong based brand introduced the Hot S3 smartphone at a starting price of Rs 8,999. The phone has decent offerings that include a 5.65-inch HD+ (1440 x 720 pixel resolution) narrow bezel 18:9 display, Snapdragon 430 processor and more. The highlight of the phone is its big 4000mAh battery, a 20MP front facing camera with LED flash and Android Oreo OS with the in-house XOS Hummingbird 3.0 UI on top. The phone comes with 13MP rear camera that produces decent colour. The primary camera is accommodated with dual LED flash. The Infinix Hot S3 has a rear mounted fingerprint sensor. The phone is available for a price of Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage version.

Moto G5s [4GB RAM] (Rs 9,999)

The Moto G5s carries a 3000mAh battery that promises a day's worth of usage for moderate use.

The Moto G5s offers near stock Android experience and better selfies in low light conditions. The phone runs Android Nougat OS and comes with 5MP front facing camera with LED flash. As for the display, the Moto G5s features a 5.2-inch full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The dual-SIM smartphone comes with a capable 16MP rear camera with f/2.0 aperture and PDAF. Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 430 processor decent enough to handle casual games and day to day tasks at ease. The Moto G5s carries a 3000mAh battery that promises a day’s worth of usage for moderate use. The smartphone is listed online at a price of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM/32GB model.

Redmi 4

The Redmi 4 carries a mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor capable of delivering balanced performance.

While the Redmi 5 is available under Rs 10,000 and offers a trendier 18:9 display, we would still recommend the the Redmi 4 courtesy of its higher capacity battery in a compact form factor. The phone features a 5-inch display with a resolution of 1280 x 720 pixels. The Redmi 4 carries a mid-tier Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor capable of delivering balanced performance. The phone is built out of metal and comes with a rear mounted fingerprint sensor. As for the optics, it features a 13MP primary camera and a 5MP front facing camera. The Redmi 4’s compact form factor, decent screen size, massive 4100mAh battery makes it a good value for money proposition. The phone is available for a price of Rs 8499 for the 3GB RAM/32GB storage model.

10.or G

The 10.or G runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat which is upgradable to Android Oreo.

10.or G is one of the best buys in the 10k price range if you consider its specifications to price ratio. The phone offers a dual camera setup packing two 13MP sensors with f/2.0 aperture and phase detection auto focus. The camera app offers bokeh effect along with 12 other customised shooting modes and multiple filters. Up front, it has a 16MP camera accompanied by an LED flash for enhanced selfies in low light. The phone has an all metal construction which is an appreciated aspect at this price point.

Another good factor about this phone is its Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 CPU paired with Adreno 506 GPU that offers faster, lag-free experience. Additional perk of having the 10.or G is its stock Android UI that delivers clean and neat experience. As for the display, the phone sports a 5.5-inch full HD screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The 10.or G runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat which is upgradable to Android Oreo. This budget smartphone from Amazon is available for a price of Rs 9,999 for the 4GB RAM/64GB storage version.

