Best smartphones under Rs 30,000 (May 2018)

You don’t have to spend a fortune to get a good smartphone these days. There are plenty of choices available in the smartphone spectrum, some offering better design, good camera while other come with power-efficient chipset or better battery. Choosing the smartphone that best suits your need becomes difficult, but thankfully for a budget of Rs 30,000, the smartphone market comprises of some of the best phones that promise premium features for a reasonable price. We have picked some of the best smartphones that fall under Rs 30,000 price range and offer elegant design, good camera and better processing power.

Nokia 7 Plus (Rs 25,999)

HMD Global introduced its 2018 line-up of smartphones including the Android One powered Nokia 7 Plus in India last month. The new Nokia 7 Plus is one of the first smartphones from the company’s portfolio to feature an 18:9 display. Compared to the Nokia 7 that came with a 5.2-inch display, its successor now bears an elongated 6-inch full HD+ front panel. Crafted out of a single block of Series 6000 Aluminium, the Nokia 7 Plus is coated with a ceramic finish and has copper highlights surrounding the edges and both sides of the phone. From the front, the smartphone looks quite similar to the Pixel 2 XL with smooth curves and chunky bezels on top and bottom of front panel. The Nokia 7 Plus welds Google’s Android One initiative which means you will get to experience pure Android instead of a cluttered UI along with updates for two years.

Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 platform which is paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The best part of the Nokia 7 Plus is its Carl Zeiss dual lens optics- 12MP primary sensor and a 13MP telephoto sensor accompanied by capable camera hardware that delivers good detailed images even in low light situation. The 16MP front camera accommodates Smart Pixel technology that manages to capture better selfies in dimly lit condition. The phone packs a 3800mAh battery, runs Android 8.1 oreo and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top of the front panel. The Nokia 7 Plus is priced in India at Rs 25,999.

Oppo F7 [128GB model] (Rs 26,990)

When it comes to big front-facing camera with compelling camera features, Oppo smartphones take the lead in this segment. The Oppo F7 that recently arrived in the Indian smartphone market is another smartphone from the Chinese OEM that features a big front facing 25MP lens integrated with AI beauty 2.0 system. Oppo cites that its new ‘AI-powered system’ is 20 percent better than the first-generation. The Oppo F7 has a glossy finish coated with Special Sunrise Red and Diamond Black colour that adds a premium look.

The smartphone features a tall 6.23-inch 19:9 IPS LCD display (2280 x 1080 pixel resolution) with a iPhone X type notch and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection layered on top. The phone carries a Helio P60 processor paired with Mali-G72 MP3 GPU. In terms of software, it runs in-house ColorOS 5.0 on top of Android 8.1 Oreo. As for the battery, it has a capacity of 3400mAh, enough to run the phone throughout the day. The Oppo F7 sports a 16MP rear camera with f/1.8 aperture and PDAF.

The fingerprint sensor is mounted on the rear side. It bags in 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card. The dual-SIM Oppo smartphone supports a facial unlock feature. Oppo recently launched a Diamond Black: Cricket Limited Edition of the Oppo F7 as part of celebrating IPL. The limited edition smartphone will be made available across Oppo retail stores from May 14. It comes for a cost similar to standard version (4GB RAM/64GB storage) at Rs 21,990. But if you are looking for extra bit of onboard storage, more RAM and can afford to pay Rs 5000 more then you can opt for the 128GB model.

Honor View 10 (Rs 29,999)

Over the last year or so, Honor brought some of the best handsets in the budget and mid-range segment. The Honor View 10 is one such mid-range smartphone that offers premium specifications at a justified price tag. The phone has a 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 display, and runs Huawei’s powerful Kirin 970 processor that comes with built-in AI capability. It has dual camera sensors at the back, packing a 16MP RGB lens and a 20MP monochrome lens. The camera app offers an array of shooting modes and the AI onboard smoothly process the images by detecting the scene in which a subject is shot. Up front, it has a 13MP camera that offers bokeh effect.

The Honor View 10 runs EMUI 8.0 based Android Oreo OS. It comes with 6GB of RAM good enough to handle heavy files, games, apps and a long list of soundtracks all at once. It has a battery capacity of 3750mAh. The sturdy construction, powerful hardware, good imaging sensors makes the Honor View 10 worth considering in this price range.

LG G6 (Rs 28,250)

This 2017 flagship from LG came with amazing camera lens, sturdy build and brilliant display quality. The LG G6, one of the first to offer Univisum display featured a 5.7-inch Full Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Underneath the sleek glass body sits Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 821 chipset that delivers fast performance even if it is a two-year-old SoC.

The phone packs 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and an industry standard 3300mAh battery. The battery is equipped with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology. If you are in the smartphone market looking for a device that has the best wide-angle camera, a beautifully designed glass body, and good battery backup, then you can pick the LG G6. The phone is currently selling for a price of Rs 28,250.

iPhone SE [128GB] (Rs 28,490)

The iPhone SE is an odd pick in this list given it doesn’t have a big screen. But this low-cost Apple phone has decent offering under it small chassis and it comfortably fits in your palm. The compact iPhone SE features the same innards as that of an iPhone 6S that include a powerful in-house A9 chip paired with 2GB RAM. The phone features an impressive 12MP rear camera capable of recording 4K videos at 30fps.

Its 4-inch Retina display has a pixel density of 326ppi. It has a smaller battery capacity of 1624mAh that promises 10 hours of usage. The iPhone SE is available in two storage option- 32GB and 128GB. The 32GB version might seem to offer less storage in case of heavy usage, however, the 128GB model can comfortably deal with your beefy files. The iPhone SE 128GB version is available online at a price of Rs 28,490.

