Best smartphones under Rs 20,000 (May 2018)

Since the past few months, the mid-range segment in India’s smartphone market has become all the more exciting. So finding an ideal mid-range device may not be easy. Thanks to rise in Chinese smartphone brands like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo, the hunt for your ideal smartphone may lead to nothing but chaos and confusion. In order to save you from that, we’ve listed down some of the best smartphones you should consider buying under Rs 20,000 in this month.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro (Rs 16,999)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with Adreno 509 GPU for graphics. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with Adreno 509 GPU for graphics.

For the second time in a row, the Redmi Note 5 Pro remains unchallenged in our list of best sub-Rs 20,000 smartphones. It has 6GB RAM and 64GB storage (expandable up to 128GB), which spells very good value-for-money under Rs 20,000. Up front is a 5.99-inch Full HD+ screen with 18:9 aspect ratio and slimmer bezels. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC coupled with Adreno 509 GPU for graphics. It features 12MP+5MP dual rear cameras for portrait shots. It also has a 20MP selfie camera up front. Launched on Android Nougat, Xiaomi has promised an Oreo update for this device.

Nokia 6 2018 (Rs 16,999)

Nokia 6 (2018) is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

Nokia 6 (2018) was announced at the MWC earlier this year. It runs the latest, stock Android Oreo software out of the box. Now that it offers a better processor and Carl Zeiss optics, it remains among the best mid-range phones under Rs 20,000. But it still retains a 5.5-inch full HD 16:9 screen featuring Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. Given that it’s a part of the Android One program, Google promises OS updates for at least two years. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. It has a 16MP main camera and 8MP front camera for selfies.

The 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage model of this smartphone is expected early next week. It comes with a Nokia 6.1 moniker and a price tag or Rs 18,999. Paying the extra Rs 2000 for it would be well justified.

Vivo V9 Youth (Rs 18,990)

Vivo V9 Youth houses 16MP + 2MP dual rear cameras to capture portrait shots with bokeh effect. Vivo V9 Youth houses 16MP + 2MP dual rear cameras to capture portrait shots with bokeh effect.

Vivo V9 Youth, similar to its elder sibling Vivo V9, features a near bezel-less 6.3-inch screen with a iPhone X type notch and 19:9 aspect ratio, resulting in 90% screen-to-body ratio. It’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 octa-core SoC and 4GB RAM. It runs Android Oreo 8.1 software with their own FunTouch OS skin on top. It houses 16MP + 2MP dual rear cameras to capture portrait shots with bokeh effect. It has a couple of colour options like Black and Gold. The specifications aren’t the best in this price bracket but this phone is all about design and style.

Apple iPhone SE (Rs 19,000)

Running Running iOS 11 software, Apple iPhone SE is powered by an Apple A9 chip with M9 motion co-processor.

Apple iPhone SE is up for grabs somewhere around Rs 19,000. It sports a small 4-inch screen with 1136 x 640 pixels resolution that results in 326 ppi pixel density. Running iOS 11 software, the handset is powered by an Apple A9 chip with M9 motion co-processor. It offers 32GB non-expandable storage. Additionally, it supports NFC and has a Lightning port for charging. Guess what? There’s a front mounted fingerprint reader for unlocking mechanism. If you want to start your journey with iOS, the iPhone SE is an ideal choice.

Huawei P20 Lite (Rs 19,999)

Huawei P20 Lite gets its grunts from Huawei’s Kirin 659 SoC and 4GB of RAM, which somewhat justifies its price tag.

Available for Rs 19,999 on Amazon, Huawei P20 Lite is a toned down variant of the company’s flagship P20 Pro. Like every other recent Huawei handset, this one runs the company’s EMUI 8.0 on top of Android Oreo out of the box. It sports a 5.84-inch full HD+ (2280 x 1080 pixels) FullView display with 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset gets its grunts from Huawei’s Kirin 659 SoC and 4GB of RAM, which somewhat justifies its price tag. Furthermore, it has 64GB of internal storage which can be expanded further. Again, this one is high on style and can easily surpass the Vivo too in terms of looks.

