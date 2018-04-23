Best smartphones that you can buy under Rs 7000 (April 2018)

The budget segment takes up the major share, courtesy of the array of smartphones one gets in the affordable price range The budget segment takes up the major share, courtesy of the array of smartphones one gets in the affordable price range

The smartphones market in India is quite varied. The budget segment takes up the major share, courtesy of the array of smartphones one gets in the affordable price range. Several of these devices offer decent display, good amount of RAM and storage and some even peg huge batteries as well. But while you get so many choices, picking the best one from the lot can be difficult at times. In case you are looking for a good smartphone in a tight budget with a good array of features, we have put together a list of some of the best smartphones that can you buy for a price under Rs 7000. Take a look-

Xiaomi Redmi 5A (Rs 6,999)

When it comes to affordable smartphones, Xiaomi has some of the best offerings in this segment. The company known for selling entry-level and mid-range smartphones at competitive prices, brought the Redmi 5A for a price of Rs 6,999 (3GB RAM model) last year. The specifications look average on paper, but its fairly compact form factor, decent build quality and display makes Redmi 5A an ideal option. The phone features a 5-inch HD (1280 x 720 pixel resolution) display, Snapdragon 425 quad-core processor paired with Adreno 308 GPU.

The phone comes with a 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera sensor and has a battery capacity of 3000mAh. A good aspect about the Redmi 5A is that you get a dedicated microSD slot, which means you won’t have to choose between a second SIM card and microSD card. The 3GB RAM model accommodates 32GB inbuilt storage which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

10.or E (Rs 6,999)

The 10.or E can be considered the best smartphone overall under Rs 7000. The phone features a 5.5-inch full HD (1920 x 1080 pixel resolution) screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor paired with Adreno 505 GPU, which means throwing a few casual games and browsing the internet in between won’t freeze the device. The 10.or E has solid build quality even though it features a polycarbonate body. In addition, the phone packs a mammoth size 4000mAh battery.

For selfie enthusiast, it offers front-facing selfie flash for capturing good images in low light. Another advantage of purchasing the 10.or E is its near stock Android UI. The phone runs Android 7.1.2 and it is upgradable to Android Oreo. The phone has a 13MP rear camera with LED flash module and fingerprint scanner below it. Up front, it has a 5MP camera. The 10.or E comes for a price of Rs 6,999 for the 3GB RAM, 32GB storage model.

Infocus Vision 3 (Rs 6,999)

If you are looking for a smartphone that carries some of the latest aspects and style at a price under Rs 7,000, InFocus Vision 3 would be the right pick. The phone features a near bezel-less 5.7-inch 18:9 screen with 1440 x 720 pixels stretched across the display. The phone runs on MediaTek MT6737H quad-core processor clocked at 1.3GHz.

The phone has dual 13MP+5MP camera sensors at the back that offers good images with decent colour reproduction and detail but only in well-lit conditions. Up front, it has an 8MP camera with a feature called ‘Dualfie’ which is quite similar to Nokia 8’s Bothie mode. The InFocus Vision 3 carries a 4000mAh battery too that delivers more than a day’s worth of usage.

Meizu M5 (Rs 6,499)

Unlike a few Chinese players, Meizu is still quite dormant in the Indian smartphone market. However, the company managed to bring a few smartphones packing decent elements including the Meizu M5 that arrived last year. The Meizu M5 features a 5.2-inch HD display that offers decent colour and contrast. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek MT6750 processor paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage that’s expandable. It comes with a 13MP primary camera sensor and a 5MP front camera sensor.

If you want a phone with good build quality, varied colour schemes, then Meizu M5 won’t disappoint you. However, a caveat about this phone is that it still runs on Android Marshmallow OS with no guarantee of further OS updates from the company. The dual-SIM Meizu M5 has a battery capacity of 3070mAh. It is currently available for a price of Rs 6499 on Amazon (as of this writing).

10.or D (Rs 5,999)

The 10.or D is the cheapest smartphone of the lot, priced at Rs 5999 (3GB RAM model). The phone has similar specifications as the Redmi 5A, except it has a few added features that might make you reconsider your decision if you first thought of picking the Redmi 5A. The phone has good battery life, decent display and fingerprint sensor which is missing on the Redmi 5A.

It features a 5.2-inch HD display and it is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor. The 10.or D packs 3500mAh battery and come with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The storage is further expandable up to 128GB using microSD card. The 13MP rear camera is capable of capturing photos with good colour reproduction and accurate focus in broad daylight. The dual-SIM 10.or D offers near stock Android experience and it has USB OTG too.

