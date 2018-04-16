Best smartphones for gaming under Rs 35,000

Ideally, a good gaming phone requires a sharp display, high CPU and GPU power to throttle any game, decent amount of RAM and good battery life Ideally, a good gaming phone requires a sharp display, high CPU and GPU power to throttle any game, decent amount of RAM and good battery life

Smartphones have slowly replaced desktops and laptops for undertaking several tasks. Courtesy of their ever-improving processing hardware, these multipurpose devices make it convenient to carry out tasks on the go. While smartphones have now become primary pylon for media consumption and other activities, some are specifically designed for certain set of users. While the camera hogs most of the limelight, a few phones have been solely designed for gaming – for instance, the Razer phone or the recently announced Xiaomi Black Shark. The premium smartphones can gorge any high-end games that you throw and offer fluid experience, all because of their powerful innards. But a premium perk comes with a premium price on it.

Thankfully, you don’t have to pilferage your friend’s wallet to get one, because there are some good higher mid-range smartphones (or affordable flagship as they are now called) available in the market that can offer very good gaming experience. Ideally, a good gaming phone requires a sharp display, high CPU and GPU power to throttle any game, decent amount of RAM and good battery life. We have compiled a few smartphones that tick these boxes and are available comfortably under Rs 35,000. Here’s the list:

OnePlus 5T (Rs 32,999)

The OnePlus 5T comes with a refined design packing 18:9 AMOLED display. Powering the phone is Qualcomm’s high-end chipset, Snapdragon 835 paired with Adreno 540 GPU and 6GB RAM. The high-end processor integrated with Adreno GPU caters to fast and smooth gaming performance with good graphics rendition. The screen doesn’t go higher than 2160 x 1080 resolution, but courtesy of the optic AMOLED display, the colours appear vibrant with good detail. And all for a price around half of what you would otherwise spend on certain flagship smartphones available in the market. Another good thing about the OnePlus 5T is it didn’t abandon the most needed 3.5mm audio jack, and the battery life is good too.

Honor View 10 (Rs 29,999)

The Honor View 10 doesn’t feature Qualcomm’s flagship SoC, but it carries Huawei’s in-house flagship chipset Kirin 970. The octa-core CPU is paired with Mali-G72 MP12 GPU that offers enough muscle to crunch high-res graphics. The smartphone doesn’t pack an AMOLED display, however, its LCD panel does a good job in delivering decent colour details. A good aspect of the Honor View 10 is its tall 5.99-inch 18:9 full HD+ just like the OnePlus 5T.

The HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC delivers almost similar performance to the SD835 with no frame tear or lag while beating through games. It packs 4GB RAM and has a battery backup of 3750mAh meaning you can play games on the View 10 for almost half a day on single charge.

Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 (Rs 32,999)

The beautiful ceramic built Xiaomi Mi MIX 2 is another hot pick suitable for hard-core gamers. Like the OnePlus 5T, the Mi MIX 2 comes with Snapdragon 835 SoC and Adreno 540 GPU. The graphics-intensive games run along well without any frame drop or stutter. Further, the 5.99-inch full HD+ IPS ‘all-screen’ panel (that takes 80 percent real estate up front) offers visually appealing details and punchy colours. The Mi MIX 2 carries a 3400mAh which should again last you for half a day of gaming.

Nokia 8 (Rs 27,499)

Nokia 8 was the first flagship smartphone from HMD Global that came out last year. The phone is again powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 SoC clocked at 2.45GHz. The SoC is paired with Adreno 540 GPU for graphics. It is graced with 4GB of RAM which is decent enough for mobile gaming. Unlike the other smartphones in the list, the Nokia 8 doesn’t feature a tall display and the chunky bezels make the phone appear outdated. But that doesn’t affect its gaming capabilities. The higher resolution (2K) display makes details look vibrant and crisp, and the phone ends up close to the top of the charts when it comes to full HD raw performance. Further, its compact form factor appeals to those who do not like big phones. The Nokia 8 carries a 3090mAh battery which is decent enough to handle several hours of gaming.

LG G6 (Rs 29,990)

Most of you must be surprised seeing a device that carries almost a two-year-old chipset, Snapdragon 821. But let’s not forget that its predecessor, Snapdragon 820 heralded a new era in gaming with support for Vulkan and compute API from Khronos. The SD 821 came with slight improvements over the previous iteration and the LG G6 reflected the same top-notch performance. The CPU is paired with previous gen Adreno 530 GPU.

If you remember, the LG G6 was the first to feature 18:9 thin bezel display concept. And even though LG has an LCD panel on its flagship model, the LG G6 offers one of the best LCD screen. The Quad HD panel deliver true to life colour and good details and thanks to the Snapdragon 821, the phone manages to deliver a stirring experience in gaming even today. The G6 handles almost every single game without any frame lag making it one of best phone for gaming aficionados. The phone has 4GB RAM, enough to load those graphic-hunger big sized games. It comes with industry standard 3300mAh battery that will not interrupt your gaming session for a recharge for close to half a day.

