Best smartphones to buy in June 2018

From the iPhone X to OnePlus 6 to Xiaomi Redmi 5A, here's a list of smartphones that are worth checking out.

Getting a smartphone is no easy task and finding the balance between performance and price can be another challenge. Users have an array of choices when it comes to picking up smartphones: flagship phones, big battery phones, selfie phones, Android phones, iPhones, Camera-centric phones and so on. With so much choice is available, indianexpress.com has come up with a definitive list of smartphones that are some of the best options available in the market. From the iPhone X to OnePlus 6 to Xiaomi Redmi 5A, here’s a list of smartphones that are worth checking out.

Best smartphone above Rs 80,000

Apple iPhone X

The iPhone X is the best smartphone Apple has ever released. The iPhone X remains the top performing smartphone, with a beautiful OLED screen, capable dual-cameras, all-day battery life, FaceID, and a glass-backed design.

The performance is also satisfactory, after all, it is powered by Apple’s preparatory Bionic A11 chipset. Sure, it is an expensive smartphone at Rs 84,990 but it’s worth it. Read our Apple iPhone X review here.

Best smartphone between Rs 50,000 – Rs 70,000

Samsung Galaxy S9+

Samsung Galaxy S9+ is a complete smartphone, with a gorgeous 6.2-inch Super AMOLED bezel-less display, an incredible dual-camera setup, snappy Exynos 9810 processor, solid construction, and a stellar battery life. Oh yes, it has a headphone jack and a microSD card slot for extra storage as well.

Drawbacks include the fact that Samsung is slower to update the smartphone to the latest version of Android. It’s quite expensive at Rs 64,900, but if you need a great Android smartphone, it’s worth considering. Read our Samsung Galaxy S9+ review here.

Huawei P20 Pro

We liked the Huawei P20 Pro for two simple reasons: excellent tiple-lens cameras and an impressive 4000mAh battery. The camera, of course, is a stand-out feature on the P20 Pro. After all, this is the first smartphone on the market to feature a triple-camera setup, comprising a 40MP RGB sensor, a 20MP monochrome sensor, and an 8MP telephoto lens. But isn’t the only highlight of the P20 Pro: it also comes with a 4000mAh battery that easily lasts a day-and-half on a single charge.

The 6.1-inch OLED screen is impressive and so is the performance. What we didn’t like about the P20 Pro is Huawei’s EMUI interface, which still needs a lot of polishing. Even though the Galaxy S9+ is a better phone over the P20 Pro, the latter device still offers a better camera and battery life. The P20 Pro is pricey at Rs 64,999, but it’s worth checking out. Read our Huawei P20 Pro review here.

Best smartphone between Rs 30,000 – Rs 40,000

OnePlus 6

OnePlus 6 is a fantastic option for those looking to buy a high-end smartphone at a budget price. And we ain’t joking. It has got a bright 6.28-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen, a Snapdragon 845 processor, 6/8GB of RAM, 64GB/128GB of internal memory, a dual-camera (16MP+20MP), a 16MP front-facing camera, a 3300mAh battery, and all-new glass design.

No smartphone company has done a better job in cramming the latest specifications and features in a smartphone than OnePlus. Which is why the OnePlus 6 deserves all your attention, even without some extra features like wireless charging, missing microSD support and water resistance. OnePlus 6 retails in India at a starting price of Rs 34,999, which is half the price of the iPhone X or Galaxy S9+. Read our OnePlus 6 review here.

Best smartphone between Rs 10,000 – Rs 20,000

Motorola G6

Those on a limited budget should look forward to buying the Motorola G6. Sure, it doesn’t have the fastest processor, but the performance is solid and the camera is the best you can get on a mid-end device. Also, the Moto G6 is arguably the best looking mid-end smartphone with a glass-backed design.

All this makes the Moto G6 the top smartphone in the mid-end segment. The base model comes in at Rs 13,999, which is a steal for the price. Read our Motorola Moto G6 review here.

Best smartphone below Rs 7,000

Xiaomi Redmi 5A

Redmi 5A has achieved a cult status in India for two simple reasons: an affordable price tag and favorable performance. This is a well-made super smartphone that is worth every penny.

Whether you’re using the Redmi 5A as a daily driver or as a secondary phone, it looks good and does the job well. Frankly, at Rs 5,999, there is no better option than the Redmi 5A. Read our Xiaomi Redmi 5A review here.

