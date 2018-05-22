Best mid-range flagships in India under Rs 35,000

Here is a list of five flagship smartphones that you can get for a price under Rs 35,000 and are well worth the price you pay for them. Here is a list of five flagship smartphones that you can get for a price under Rs 35,000 and are well worth the price you pay for them.

The competition is getting aggressive in the smartphone market with phones now tagging a cheaper price. A lot of handsets in the premium segment don’t hold an expensive price tag like they used to a couple of years ago. This year a great bunch of smartphones in the premium list debuted with latest features, powerful hardware, and intriguing design for a cost touching the mid-range price category. In this article, we have listed five flagship smartphones that you can get for a price under Rs 35,000 and are well worth the price you pay for them.

OnePlus 6 [6GB RAM/64GB storage] (Rs 34,999)

OnePlus 6 in all its grandiosity arrived in India last week at an affordable price of Rs 34,999. The new flagship from OnePlus came with a classy design encased in glass and five layer coating on top along with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The benefit of having a OnePlus flagship phone is its powerful innards that promise fluid performance. The OnePlus 6 carries Qualcomm’s premium SoC, Snapdragon 845 paired with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics rendition. The phone features a tall 6.28-inch Optic AMOLED 19:9 display with 2280 x 1080 pixels stretched across the front panel. It runs Oxygen OS 5.1 based Android 8.1 Oreo and packs a 3300mAh Li-Po battery.

The OnePlus 6 carries Qualcomm’s premium SoC, Snapdragon 845 paired with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics rendition The OnePlus 6 carries Qualcomm’s premium SoC, Snapdragon 845 paired with Adreno 630 GPU for graphics rendition

The OnePlus 6 shares similar megapixel units like its predecessor, OnePlus 5T having a combination of 16MP+20MP sensors. But this time around OnePlus has incorporated OIS on the primary sensor which was missing on the previous iteration. The camera app features a Smart Camera mode that automatically optimizes camera settings. The imaging sensors on the OnePlus 6 are capable of recording slow-mo videos at 480 fps. Up front, it has a 16MP Sony IMX371 sensor that comes with f/2.0 aperture and EIS. The front camera offers portrait mode too which is enabled utilising AI algorithm that gives blur effect to the image. You can buy the OnePlus 6 for Rs 34,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage version.

Honor 10 (Rs 32,999)

If you are looking for a smartphone that offers elegant design and a tall display in a compact form factor, you can pick Honor’s latest flagship model, the Honor 10. The smartphone is designed beautifully with a curved glass back coated with 15 layers of 3D glass panel to add an aurora effect. The phone features an under-glass ultrasonic fingerprint sensor that is placed at the bottom bezel up front which is said to work with wet fingers too.

The Honor 10 sports a 5.84-inch notch-style display with 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio The Honor 10 sports a 5.84-inch notch-style display with 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio

The Honor 10 sports a 5.84-inch notch-style display with 2280 x 1080 pixel resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. Powering the phone is Huawei’s flagship chipset, HiSilicon Kirin 970 that has built-in AI computing capabilities. The Honor 10 has dual camera sensors stacked horizontally on the rear end. The dual camera setup packs a 24MP monochrome sensor and a 16MP RGB sensor with AI 2.0 technology that claims to recognize more than a 100 scenarios. Up front, it sports a big 24MP unit that comes with 3D facial recognition support. On the software front, the Honor 10 comes with EMUI 8.1 based Android Oreo. It has a battery backup of 3400mAh. The Honor 10 is available for a price of Rs 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/128GB storage model.

Moto Z2 Force (Rs 34,999)

Lenovo-owned Motorola brought its flagship smartphone, the Moto Z2 Force in India in mid-February this year. The smartphone features a 5.5-inch POLED ShatterShield display that manages to bear accidental drops from a height of 4 to 5 feet. The display has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and aspect ratio of 16:9. The Moto Z2 Force’s rear panel is built out of 7000 series aluminium and it has water-repellent nano coating to save the device from spills and splashes. Underneath the aluminium body sits Qualcomm high-end Snapdragon 835 processor paired with either 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable storage up to 2TB).

The Moto Z2 Force’s rear panel is built out of 7000 series aluminium and it has water-repellent nano coating to save the device from spills and splashes The Moto Z2 Force’s rear panel is built out of 7000 series aluminium and it has water-repellent nano coating to save the device from spills and splashes

The Moto Z2 Force has a dual camera setup carrying two 12MP sensors with f/2.0 aperture, PDAF, laser autofocus and CCT dual-LED flash. The phone features a 5MP front facing camera that offers 85-degree wide angle lens and accompanies an LED flash. The Moto Z2 Force has pogo pin connectors that allow connecting with various Moto mods. The phone runs Android 8.0 Oreo and bundles Moto’s custom features. The flagship smartphone from Moto packs a 2730mAh battery and comes with a TurboPower Pack Moto Mod that supports 15W output. The Moto Z2 Force 6GB RAM/64GB storage model is available for a price of Rs 34,999.

OnePlus 5T (Rs 32,999)

The OnePlus 5T might not have an iPhone X inspired notch style design, but the phone still offers premium specs for a mid-range price. The phone features a 6-inch Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio that offer vivid colours and good viewing angle.

The phone features a 6-inch Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio that offers vivid colours and good viewing angle. The phone features a 6-inch Optic AMOLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio that offers vivid colours and good viewing angle.

The tall display has a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and Corning Gorilla 5 protection on top. Underneath the metal body, the phone pegs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 paired with Adreno 540 that offer smooth rendition with heavy usage. The OnePlus 5T has dual cameras comprising of 16MP+20MP sensors that are able to produce low light images with better colour vibrancy and brightness. The OnePlus 5T runs Android Oreo and carries 3300mAh battery with Dash Charge support.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (Rs 29,999)

Encased in a ceramic body, the Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 features a striking near bezel-less 5.99-inch display. The phone is equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC paired 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 features an edge-to-edge 5.99-inch display The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 features an edge-to-edge 5.99-inch display

It features a 12MP Sony IMX386 primary sensor with 4-axis OIS, f/2.0 aperture and dual tone LED flash. Up front, there is 5MP selfie shooter that also supports facial recognition. With the latest price drop, the stylish handset now sells for Rs 29,999 and isn’t a bad buy at all.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd