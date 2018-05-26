Best gaming smartphones under Rs 30,000 (May 2018)

From Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 to Nokia 7 Plus, here are some of the best mid-range smartphones that you can pick for gaming From Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 to Nokia 7 Plus, here are some of the best mid-range smartphones that you can pick for gaming

Smartphone advancements have elevated to a great extent over the past few years. The screens are getting sharper, cameras delivering much clearer picture and processors offering much faster performance. In the last few months, we saw some great offerings from the smartphone manufacturers in terms of design, better hardware and backup. The best part with some of these handsets was their well-tuned flagship like performance packaged in mid-range price that changed many beliefs to switch from a luxury device to mid-tier smartphone category. Graphics-intensive gaming requires more powerful processing hardware and lots of RAM typically found in high-end phones. In this article, we have handpicked some of the best smartphones primarily for the gaming aficionados who prefer a handset with good visuals and better processing power but well under a price of Rs 30,000.

Nokia 7 Plus (Rs 25,999)

The Nokia 7 Plus may have packed a mid-range mobile platform, but the Snapdragon 660 underneath is efficient enough to deliver high-end performance courtesy of the Kyro 260 CPU that promises 20% higher performance than its predecessor. To sweeten the experience, the smartphone features an elongated 6-inch full HD+ front panel that offers vibrant colours. The Nokia 7 Plus carries a decent amount of RAM and storage, 4GB RAM/64GB internal storage to crunch the most heavy sized games. The Adreno 512 GPU further promises efficient rendering of 3D graphics.

The Nokia 7 Plus features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with Adreno 512 GPU

It sports Carl Zeiss dual lens optics- 12MP primary sensor and a 13MP telephoto sensor accompanied by capable camera hardware that offers good image capture. The phone packs a 3800mAh battery, runs Android 8.1 Oreo and has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top of the front panel. Other benefits of buying the Nokia 7 Plus is that it comes with Google’s Android One offering pure Android experience and regular updates for two years. Lack of bloatware should keep some more system resources free to add that extra frame per second to your gaming experience. The Nokia 7 Plus is available in India at Rs 25,999.

Nokia 8 (Rs 27,999)

If you are willing to let go of a very classy design and near bezel-less 18:9 full HD+ (2160 x 1080 pixels) display for a traditional 16:9 display but with QHD resolution (2560 x 1440 pixels), you can opt for the Nokia 8 instead. If gaming is your primary objective, the benefits don’t stop there. The Nokia 8 is powered by Qualcomm’s previous flagship Snapdragon 835 SoC with Adreno 540 graphics, that’s clearly more powerful than what the Snapdragon 660 SoC can offer. The RAM and storage remain the same at 4GB and 64GB respectively.

If gaming is your primary need, the Nokia 8 will serve you well

The camera department is pretty good too with a couple of 13MP shooters at the back with Zeiss optics taking care of your photography needs with aplomb. The Nokia 8 too offers a near-stock Android experience, though it isn’t a part of the Android One initiative. The battery backup stands at 3090mAh. The previous Nokia flagship can be purchased for as low as Rs 27,999, and if you aren’t fussy about the colour of the handset, you can save another thousand Rupees on the steel grey variant.

Honor View 10 (Rs 29,999)

The Honor View 10 is one of the best mid-range smartphones from Honor’s shelf that offers premium aspects including Huawei’s flagship chipset, Kirin 970. The powerful Kirin 970 processor with built-in AI capability delivers smooth and fast performance. The tall 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 display further enhances the gaming experience with its bright colour rendition. The Honor View 10 packs a decent 3750mAh battery, good enough to keep the device awake for a day.

The flagship HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC delivers smooth performance with no frame tear or lag running graphics intensive games

It comes with 6GB of RAM to load those heavy textures. As for optics, the Honor View 10 sports dual camera sensors on the rear end having a 16MP RGB lens and a 20MP monochrome lens. The camera app offers a range of shooting modes. Up front, it has a 13MP camera that offers bokeh effect. The Honor View 10 runs EMUI 8.0 based on Android Oreo OS and has 128GB of internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB using microSD card. You can get one for Rs 29,999.

Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 (Rs 29,999)

Another good smartphone in this list is Xiaomi’s previous flagship smartphone, the Mi Mix 2 that carries the previous top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 SoC. It features a gorgeous 5.99-inch FHD+ all screen display making the device an excellent pick for gaming with punchy colours and good details.

The Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 features a gorgeous 5.99-inch FHD+ all screen display making the device an excellent pick for gaming with punchy colours and good details

The Adreno 540 GPU further enhances the experience with smooth graphics rendition. The ceramic built Xiaomi Mi Mix 2 packs a 3400mAh battery offering half a day’s worth of juice to run power hunger games. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage onboard are sufficient enough to store the heavy action and racing games. The smartphone recently received a price cut and it now available online for Rs 29,999.

LG G6 (Rs 27,980)

Besides the amazing camera lens, sturdy build and brilliant display quality, the LG G6 carries Qualcomm’s former flagship chipset Snapdragon 821. Even if it is a two-year-old SoC, the Snapdragon 821 is efficient enough to deliver fast performance and smoothly handles graphics intensive activities.

The LG G6 carries Qualcomm's Snapdragon 821 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM

It features a 5.7-inch QHD Full Vision display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The phone carries 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and an industry standard 3300mAh battery. The battery is equipped with Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 3.0 technology. The smartphone’s wide-angle cameras, a beautifully designed glass body and good battery backup make it worth considering even if it is a year old flagship. More importantly, it is still good for gaming. The LG G6 is currently available online for a price of Rs 27, 980 (Black edition).

