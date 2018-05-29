Best gaming smartphones under Rs 20,000 (May 2018)

From Moto Z2 Play to Nokia 6.1 (2018) here are a few best gaming smartphones you can pick under Rs 20,000 From Moto Z2 Play to Nokia 6.1 (2018) here are a few best gaming smartphones you can pick under Rs 20,000

There are different smartphones available in the market catering to different set of audience. While some are designed for multi-tasking, others are meant for the camera enthusiast. Of course a majority of OEMs these days focus on providing smartphones with superior camera technology. But besides imaging segment, the processing hardware has become efficient as well. Many mid-range and budget devices are now capable of running graphics-demanding, heavy file size games without breaking a sweat. When considering a good smartphone for gaming, three essential elements are required to be taken into consideration that include a high-res display, good battery life and better CPU+GPU to crunch those graphics. In this article, we have taken account of all these important factors and a compiled a list of five best smartphones for gaming aficionados under Rs 20000.

Moto Z2 Play (Rs 18,999)

The Moto Z2 Play is a good mid-range smartphone for avid gamers. The smartphone comes with Moto Mods support for extended functionality. The Snapdragon 626 chipset onboard is efficient enough to run games without a frame drop and offers lag-free gaming experience. The phone features a 5.5-inch full HD Super AMOLED display providing crisp visuals. The Moto Z2 Play packs a decent 3000mAh battery that promises a day’s worth of usage, but even if you run out of it, the fast charging technology makes sure to charge up half the battery in less than an hour.

The Moto Z2 Play features a 12-megapixel rear camera with a 1.4-micron pixel sensor, with f/1.7 aperture, dual-LED flash, and laser dual autofocus lens. On the front, it has a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture, wide-angle lens and a dual-LED flash. It runs Android Nougat OS and offers 2TB expandable storage via microSD card. The Moto Z2 Play 4GB RAM/64GB storage version is available online for a price of Rs 18,999.

Nokia 6.1 (Rs 18,999)

The Nokia 6.1 (2018) is one of the solid performers in the mid-range segment. With Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 630 mobile platform onboard, the phone is capable of handling some of the demanding games. Courtesy of the octa-core CPU, the device run multiple apps at a good pace. The chipset is paired with Adreno 508 GPU for graphics rendition.

The Nokia 6.1 (2018) features a 5.5-inch full HD display that provides decent colour reproduction. The phone has a battery backup of 3000mAh that promises several hours of gaming usage. Other aspects on the phone include 16MP Carl Zeiss primary camera, 8MP front-facing camera and pure Android (Android One) experience.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro [6GB RAM/64GB storage] (Rs 16,999)

If you recall, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro was the first smartphone to have Qualcomm’s mobile platform Snapdragon 636 onboard. The Snapdragon 636 is claimed to be one of the powerful chipsets in the mid-range segment because of the inclusion of Kryo 260 CPU cores that delivers up to 40% higher performance than the Snapdragon 630. With such package inside, and Adreno 509 GPU, the Redmi Note 5 Pro is able to render visually intensive games smoothly.

Further, the tall 5.99-inch 18:9 full HD+ display with 2160 x 1080 pixel resolution on the front panel enhances the gaming experience. A huge 4000mAh battery underneath can deliver more than half a day’s worth of juice to run your desired games. Other features include dual rear cameras carrying a combination of 12MP+5MP sensors, a 20MP front-facing camera with LED selfie light and Android Oreo. The Redmi Note 5 Pro 6GB RAM/64GB storage model comes for a

price of Rs 16,999.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 [6GB RAM/64GB storage] (Rs 14,999)

The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is the first smartphone from the company to come with ‘vanilla Android’ skin. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 has the same internal hardware as the Redmi Note 5 Pro, featuring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 chipset. The octa-core processor is paired with Adreno 509 GPU for smooth and detailed graphics rendition. Similar to the Redmi Note 5 Pro, it sports an elongated 5.99-inch full HD+ 18:9 display with 2160 x 1080 pixels stretched across the front panel. The screen offers decent colour reproduction with good contrast.

The new Asus smartphone takes an edge over the Redmi Note 5 Pro on the software front. The Zenfone Max Pro M1 comes with stock Android build offering Android Oreo right out of the box. Further, it packs a beastly 5000mAh battery that should comfortable outlast your long gaming sessions. The Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 is listed online for a price of Rs 14,999 for the 6GB RAM/64GB storage version.

Oppo F3 Plus [6GB RAM/64GB storage] (Rs 16,990)

Oppo’s smartphones are undoubtedly designed for selfie-enthusiasts but there are a few smartphones in the company’s list that are feature-packed. One among those is the Oppo F3 Plus that carries Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 653 processor that is significantly more powerful than the Snapdragon 625/626 SoC. Further, the Adreno 510 GPU provides better processing power and visual detail with less power consumption.

The upper mid-range processor underneath manages to handle games with ease and offers decent processing with graphics-intensive games. The Oppo F3 features a 6-inch full HD display and has a pixel density of 367ppi. The display has added Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. It packs a huge 4000mAh battery to support backup for more than a day. The Oppo F3 Plus 6GB RAM/64GB storage model Gold edition is available online for a price of Rs 16,990.

