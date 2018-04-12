Best deals in Amazon iPhone fest

The Amazon iPhone Fest is valid till 16th April 2018 The Amazon iPhone Fest is valid till 16th April 2018

The leading online retail site Amazon has kicked off Apple iPhone fest offering varied discounts on latest and old iPhone models. The iPhone fest that will continue till April 16 brings instant discount offers of up to Rs 5000. Amazon has included EMI options starting at a price as low as Rs 894 (iPhone SE). We have collated some of the best iPhone deals that are currently listed on this Amazon sale.

iPhone SE

For those who prefer a compact form factor iPhone with not a big display, decent battery backup for a mid-range price, the iPhone SE can be a good purchase. The phone is available at a discounted price of Rs 18,499 for the Rose Gold 32GB version. If you have an HDFC debit or credit card you can further select the instant discount offer that will save an extra Rs 1000 bringing down the price to Rs 17,499. EMI for the phone starts at Rs 894 per month.

iPhone 7

If you are looking for an iPhone with a refined design, imaging sensor that captures wider colour gamut, you can opt for the iPhone 7 which is currently available at a discounted price of Rs 41,999 for the 32GB variant. The offer is applicable on all colour variants except for the Silver-coloured iPhone which is listed for a price of Rs 44,999. It packs a further HDFC instant discount offer of Rs 2000 that can be availed by making the purchase using either an HDFC debit or credit card. EMI for the phone starts at Rs 1997 a month.

iPhone 8

Amazon is offering a lucrative discount offer on the latest iPhone 8 model. The iPhone 8 can be purchased at a discount price of Rs 54,999 for the Gold 64GB model. Prospective buyers can get an extra HDFC instant discount of Rs 3000 that effectively brings down the cost to Rs 51,999 which is a good deal if you are searching for an iPhone with a powerful chip and a more recent design and camera module. EMI for the phone starts at Rs 2615 per month

iPhone X

The iPhone X is the most expensive handset in the smartphone industry currently. But courtesy of the season sales, you don’t have to spend a six-digit sum on the premium Apple iPhone. The iPhone X is currently listed at a discount price of Rs 80,999 for the Space Grey 64GB variant. Again, HDFC credit and debit card holders can further benefit from an instant discount of Rs 5000. The big-ticket iPhone X for a price of Rs 75,999 seems a lot more sensible purchase now for an iPhone that features a smooth-curved design body beautifully encased in glass. The deal gets sweeter if you are seeking a handset that has the best camera lens currently available among all iPhone. EMI for the phone starts at Rs 3851 a month.

